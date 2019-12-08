(Shenandoah, Earth 1) -- Here's a news flash: there's a big crisis coming.
The world is coming to an end. Several worlds, to be exact. And, some notable comic book characters are in big trouble It's all part of "The Crisis On Infinite Earths!" (dramatic music sting)
From time to time, this reporter likes to devote his Sunday blogs to the comic book and television industries. And, in case you haven't heard, the comic and TV worlds are combining for one blockbuster of an event on the CW Network. It's so gigantic that it starts in one year and ends in another.
Beginning tonight, characters from the CW DC Universe shows--"Supergirl," "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Black Lightning," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Arrow"--are crossing over under one major storyline entitled "The Crisis On Infinite Earths." (dramatic music sting) Under the "crisis" storyline, a character called The Monitor recruits superheroes from different earths to defeat a bad, bad, BAAAAAAAAD supervillain known as The Anti-Monitor (what else?). The Anti-Monitor is heck-bent on destroying as many earths in the Multiverse as possible.
Infinite earths? The Multiverse? What in the name of Adam West am I talking about? Well, let me try to explain. The Multiverse involves several parallel earths and universes existing at one time, vibrating at different frequencies. Over the years, the Multiverse has been a focal point for characters published in DC Comics. Many DC superheroes were placed on different earths:
---Earth 1, featuring heroes from the Silver Age of comics in the 1960s, including younger versions of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash and Green Lantern and other members of the Justice League of America.
---Earth 2, which included heroes from the Golden Age of comics popular during World War II. Most of the Earth 2 heroes were members of the Justice Society of America, such as older versions of the Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Hawkman, plus characters such as Dr. Fate, Dr. Midnight, Hourman, and Starman. (No, Dr. Johnny Fever wasn't a Justice Society member. He was a character on "WKRP in Cincinnati.")
---Earth 3, in which all the superheroes are supervillains. Conversely, all of the commentators on MSNBC are ultra-conservative. And, Nebraska's football team beats Iowa every year.
---Earth S, featuring Captain Marvel--uh, I mean Shazam, and heroes found in Faucett Comics, which was bought out by DC in the 1970's.
---Earth X, in which the Nazis control the entire earth.
---Earth Prime, in which all of the superheroes are comic book characters (go figure).
I hope that helped you understand the Multiverse. Page County's wind turbine ordinance is less complicated, in comparison.
The entire parallel earth storyline began after the birth of the Silver Age Flash in an issue of "DC Showcase" back in 1956. Five years later, the Silver Age Flash of Earth 1 traveled to Earth 2 to meet the Golden Age Flash. Two years later, heroes from the Justice League and Justice Society teamed up for the first of the yearly "crisis" storylines in the "Justice League of America" comic book.
Hey, you don't get this stuff on "Agritalk!"
All the Multiverse crossovers continued until 1985, when DC decided all the Earth 1-Earth 2 malarkey was too confusing to its readers. Thus, it published "Crisis On Infinite Earths," (dramatic music sting) a 12-page series of comics which reorganized the DC superheroes (and villains) into one convenient earth. A landmark event in comic book history, DC hyped "Crisis" with the phrase, "Worlds will end, worlds will die, and the universe will never be the same." Living up to the hype, "Crisis" generated considerable controversy among hardcore comics fans, as several major superheroes were killed off. I won't tell you which ones, because I don't want to spoil it for anyone who's never read the series.
Ever since the producers of "Arrow," "Supergirl," "The Flash" and other "Arrowverse" programs airing on the CW Network announced the TV version of "Crisis" over a year ago, rumors have circulated the comic book blogosphere regarding the fates of many characters featured on these programs--not to mention reports of several special guest stars. Since this reporter likes to deal in facts, not speculation, here is what we know:
---The TV version of "Crisis" will feature three--count 'em---THREE Supermen. We'll see the Superman played by Tyler Hoechlin who's a recurring character on "Supergirl." Additionally, Tom Welling will reprise his Clark Kent character from "Smallville," the granddaddy of all CW superhero shows. And, Norwalk, Iowa native Brandon Routh will once again don the blue tights and red cape as the Man of Steel from the 2006 movie, "Superman Returns." This is interesting, since Routh currently portrays Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Atom on "Legends of Tomorrow." Don't ask me from what earths these Supermen are from. But, reportedly, Routh will leave the "Legends" series after its first episode in January.
---"Crisis" will feature two Flashes--the Barry Allen currently featured in "The Flash" TV series, played by Grant Gustin, and the so-called Earth 90 Flash played by John Wesley Shipp from the original "Flash" series from 1990.
---"Crisis" will feature at least one Batman--sort of. Kevin Conroy, who voiced the Cape Crusader on the legendary cartoon show, "Batman: the Animated Series," plus ensuing spinoffs and direct-to-video movies, will play a live-action Bruce Wayne on the "Crisis" episode of "Batwoman."
---And--Holy Cameos, Batman!!--Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1960's "Batman" TV series, is expected to appear in one of the "Crisis" episodes--either as an elderly Dick Grayson or himself.
---"Crisis" marks the last time Stephen Amell will carry the quiver and arrows of Oliver Queen, as January's "Crisis" episode of "Arrow" marks the series' last after eight seasons. It will seem strange not seeing the Green Arrow in action on television, as "Arrow" was, after all, the center of the DC TV dynasty, from which several other superhero series were spawned.
---One major disappointment is a lack of Wonder Woman's presence. Producers reportedly asked Lynda Carter to appear as an older Diana Prince in a "Crisis" installment. But, Carter turned down the opportunity to reprise her character from the 1970's "Wonder Woman" series--much to the chagrin of adults who remember her--and her costume--fondly from their junior high years. I won't mention any names.
Other surprises are expected during the five-episode "Crisis," which begins with tonight's episode of "Supergirl," and continues with "Batwoman" Monday night and "The Flash" Tuesday night. After a Christmas break--which pretty much guarantees some sort of major cliffhanger-- "Crisis" returns with the final episode of "Arrow" January 14th and the season premier of "Legends of Tomorrow" January 15th. And, brace yourself. As the supervillain Psycho Pirate exclaimed at the end of the "Crisis" comic book series, "These days, you just never know who's going to die, or who's going to live!"
