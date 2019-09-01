(Shenandoah) – So, are you all fired up about the fall TV season?
Okay, don’t jump up and down all at once. Chances are you aren’t too excited about shows such as “9-1-1,” “Bluff City Law,” “Emergence,” and “Not Just Me.”
Those are the titles of new shows appearing on network television schedules this fall. But, with all the choices available to viewers on cable and satellite TV networks, plus the wide variety of programs airing on livestreaming services, the fall TV season barely creates a ripple of interest with the American public.
It used to be that television viewers would be agog about new shows premiering in the fall months. And, nothing captured the excitement of the new season than TV Guide’s annual fall preview magazine.
Note to millennials: TV Guide was a handy little publication listing the schedules of each channel. A small, glossier version can be found in most grocery stores’ magazine sections. (What’s that? Millennials don’t read magazines? Oh, never mind!)
Anyway, each TV Guide fall preview would carry comprehensive articles on the new shows, and their stars. In that spirit, for the second year in a row, let’s enter the Wayback Machine, and look at fall TV seasons past—as listed in TV Guide.
1959: 60 YEARS AGO
HIGHLIGHTS: “Bonanza.” The Cartwright family—father Ben, and sons Adam, Hoss and Little Joe, rode into NBC on Saturday nights, and would settle in for a 14-year run (after moving to Sundays). It was the second-longest running western on television behind “Gunsmoke,” and made Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts, Michael Landon and Dan Blocker television legends (not to mention Hop Sing!). Also memorable was the program’s famous theme music.
Speaking of sing, would you believe the Cartwrights actually sang the theme song in the pilot episode? Here’s a link to that, uh, famous moment in television history. It's comparable to Derek Martin singing the theme from "Upon Further Review."
The second major highlight: “The Twilight Zone.” Submitted for your approval: Rod Serling’s classic science fiction series lasted four years on CBS, and has been a rerun staple for decades. Other attempts at reviving the show—most recently the CBS All Access version starring Jordan Peele—haven’t come close to the original.
To my knowledge, Rod Serling never sang his program’s theme music.
OTHER TOP DEBUTS: “The Untouchables,” “Dennis the Menace,” “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” “Hawaiian Eye.”
BIG BOMB: Take your pick: “Bourbon Street Beat,” “Men Into Space,” “The Dennis O’Keefe Show,” “The Betty Hutton Show,” “Charley Weaver’s Hobby, and “The Kate Smith Show” (back when Kate Smith was considered a great American!).
NOTES: Dick Clark was a busy man in 1959. In addition to hosting “American Bandstand” five days a week, and “Dick Clark’s Saturday Night Beechnut Show,” he also hosted another ABC program, “Dick Clark’s World of Talent” on Sunday nights. “World of Talent” only lasted 13 weeks—which probably saved Clark’s sanity.
Also, one note on "The Untouchables." The ABC series starred Robert Stack as Eliot Ness, a government agent who fought against gangsters in 1930's Chicago. The gritty crime drama was one of the more violent shows of television's early days, and drew protests from Italian-American groups about the show's depiction of all Italians as mobsters. Compared to some of the darker shows on TV today, "The Untouchables" would be considered a lighthearted romp.
1969: 50 YEARS AGO
HIGHLIGHT: “The Brady Bunch.” Here’s the story of a lovely lady….
One of my sweetest childhood memories involved the exploits of Mike and Carol Brady and their combined family—Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby and Cindy. True, the show only lasted five years, and never received critical acclaim. But, the Brady’s—not to mention Alice, their trusty housekeeper-- remain a special memory for anyone who grew up in the late ‘60’s, early ‘70’s.
One thing I’ll admit: I had a crush on all three Brady girls, especially Marcia…MARCIA, MARCIA, MARCIA!!! I don’t care how many times she got hit in the nose with a football, Maureen McCormick was an early heartthrob!!
OTHER TOP DEBUTS: “Love, American Style,” “Marcus Welby M.D.,” “Nanny and the Professor,” “Room 222,” “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father.” (Note these were all ABC programs. After years of struggling behind NBC and CBS, ABC’s strategy of programming aimed at young people was starting to pay off.)
ALSO: “The Jim Nabors Hour.” What would happen if Gomer Pyle hosted a variety show? We found out. “The Bill Cosby Show” was the comedian’s first attempt at a sitcom—and not as successful. This was back when Cosby was considered a decent human being.
BIG BOMB: “Lana Turner Starring In Harold Robins’ The Survivors.” Few people remember the famous movie actress briefly started in an ABC nighttime soap opera—mainly because the show was canceled in mid-season. In fact, the show’s title was longer than the actual show lasted.
NOTES: It’s hard to believe that “The Englebert Humperdinck Show” actually existed!
1979:40 YEARS AGO
HIGHLIGHTS: Uhhhhh, that’s a good question. By all accounts, the new fall 1979 season was one of the most wretched in television history. Real hits are hard to find. Perhaps the notable shows are “Hart to Hart,” the detective series starring Robert Wagner and Stephanie Powers which lasted for five seasons, and “Trapper John M.D.,” the “MASH” spinoff with Pernell Roberts in the title role (and not Adam Cartwright). It lasted seven seasons. Also airing for seven seasons was “Benson” starring Robert Guillaume as the butler who first appeared in “Soap.”
BIG BOMBS: You have to know your TV history to remember “Big Shamus, Little Shamus,” “Out of the Blue,” “A New Kind of Family,” “240-Robert,” “The Last Resort,” and “Struck By Lightning.”
That last one was a sitcom about a man who found Dr. Frankenstein’s old castle and THE monster still intact. I could just hear a TV executive saying, “a sitcom about Frankenstein’s monster? That can’t miss!!”
NOTES: How did shows such as “Working Stiffs” starring Michael Keaton and Jim Belushi, and “The Associates” starring Martin Short not become hits? Television is a strange business.
1989: 30 YEARS AGO
HIGHLIGHT: “Baywatch.” This classic (?) TV series about lifeguards on the L.A. beaches featuring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson actually premiered on NBC in the fall of 1989, then was canceled after one season. It then went into syndication—meaning individual stations aired the program—and aired for 10 more seasons, becoming the most watched show in the WORLD. And the NBC executive who decided to cancel it no doubt went on to a lucrative career as a cook at In-N-Out Burger.
OTHER TOP DEBUTS: “Major Dad” Gerald McRaney’s first gig since the ending of “Simon and Simon” lasted four years on CBS. “Doogie Howser M.D.,” featuring Neil Patrick Harris as a teen doctor, also had a four-year stint on ABC.
And, let us not forget “Rescue 911,” the informational docudrama hosted by William Shatner which lasted seven years on CBS. I think Shatner had another hit series, but I can’t think of it off the top of my head (oh, wait, now I remember…”T.J. Hooker!”)
BIG BOMBS: With el-stinkos like “The People Next Door,” “The Famous Teddy Z,” “the Peaceable Kingdom,” and the “The Nutt House,” network primetime television was beginning to lose its luster.
NOTES: The 1989-90 season was the third in which the fledgling Fox Network offered primetime programming. One of its new fall shows, “Totally Hidden Video” lasted a couple of years. But in early 1990, it was replaced in its Sunday night timeslot by some cartoon show. Whatever happened to “The Simpsons?”
1999-20 YEARS AGO
HIGHLIGHT: “The West Wing.” the classic NBC drama series starred Martin Sheen as President Josiah Bartlett. Still the gold standard of political TV shows—“House of Cards” notwithstanding.
As for the rest of the shows, one title describes the 1999 fall TV season “Wasteland.” As the new millennium was arriving, the fall TV season was becoming irrelevant. In fact, new shows began to appear on schedules at various times of the year. In fact, the three really big shows of the 1999-2000 season were mid-season or summer replacements: “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”—the legendary Regis Philbin game show—“Survivor,” and “Big Brother.” And, all three represented a big change in network television—so-called “reality-based” shows were knocking out scripted programming. And, not for the better.
NOTES: “Freaks and Geeks”—not to be confused with contestants on “Survivor”—aired for one season on NBC. But, some of the show’s young stars—Linda Cardelllini, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Busy Phillips—had big careers ahead of them.
2009: 10 YEARS AGO:
HIGHLIGHTS: Several, actually. “Cougar Town,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Wife,” “NCIS Los Angeles,” “Melrose Place,” “Glee,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “The Cleveland Show” all began respectable runs 10 falls ago.
BIG BOMB: “The Jay Leno Show.” After he was replaced by Conan O’Brien as host of “The Tonight Show,” NBC opted to put Leno on five nights a week in the 9 p.m. central time slot. The result? Leno bombed in primetime. O’Brien’s “Tonight Show” ratings, meanwhile, tanked. Thus, NBC decided to move “The Jay Leno Show” to 10:35 p.m. central BEFORE Conan. Conan, however, refused to host “The Tonight Show” a half-hour later, meaning Leno returned as “Tonight Show” host. Conan O’Brien went on to host another talk show on TBS, while Leno later retired in 2014, and was replaced on “The Tonight Show” by Jimmy Fallon.
Confused? Just think about how Leno and O’Brien felt?
Hope this review gave you a rush of nostalgia, and a glimpse of what television used to be. In the meantime, enjoy watching Netflix, and check back with me 10 years from now to see whether “Nancy Drew” became a boffo hit!!!
