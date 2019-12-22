(Shenandoah) -- Welcome to my Christmas blog. I'd like to thank you for the year--I think.
Actually, if I had to sum up 2019, I would paraphrase the immortal words of the late Henny Youngman: take this year...PLEASE!!
Let me put it another way: If 2019 were a Christmas gift, I'd be waiting in line at the gift exchange counter at midnight December 26th to get rid of it--immediately!
Normally, I feel a sense of melancholy and nostalgia at this time of the year, with the Christmas season, the end of the old year, and the arrival of the new one. Not this year. Goodbye, 2019. Good riddance. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
It's hard to find a year in which there's been more misfortune in the region. One look at some of the "Project 2019" segments airing on KMA News the next two weeks (shameless plug) demonstrates the turmoil that hit our area. First and foremost, there was the Missouri River flooding. Never in my wildest imaginations did I expect another flooding disaster similar to--or even worse than--the 2011 episode. Whole towns swallowed. Major roads inundated. Lives disrupted. It was KMAland's answer to the California brush fires. When it comes to the flooding, there's no nostalgic feeling about 2019 slipping away.
Other events made 2019 a turbulent year. There was the contentious whole grade sharing discussion in the Essex School District, which divided local residents like the Starks and Lannisters ("Game of Thrones" fans will know what I'm talking about). There were also disagreements over the Shenandoah School District's bond issue, and about a proposed Page County engineers office/secondary roads workshop project. Then, recently, the debate over wind turbines. And, of course, all the turmoil in Washington. Sorry, but I'm not going there!
Then, there were things happening in my personal life. I've already written in previous blogs about the passing of my father in late October, and the amputation of my daughter Anna's right hand in November because of spindle cell sarcoma. The good news is Anna has made a great recovery, and continues to cope with losing her hand. Still, it's another reason why I'm ready to flush this year.
And, there are other things I'm ready to toss out like an old Christmas tree as the year is about to end. Here's a few things I'm ready to say goodbye to.
Goodbye to...Facebook. I'm not a person who makes New Year's resolutions. But, one thing I'm looking at cutting back on in 2020--besides fattening foods--is time spent on the social media. At first, it was a great way to communicate with family and friends. Instead, it's turned into an instrument in which people can say whatever they want, post whatever they want, no matter who gets offended. The venom spewed by some of the memes posted on Facebook clutter the website. And, Facebook has become the venue for spreading misinformation about a particular subject or individual, using questionable sources (just ask Russia). It's possible that Facebook may have been responsible for helping elect a certain businessman as president in 2016. But, I'm not into conspiracy theories.
Speaking of which--goodbye to...conspiracy theorists. Seriously, where do these people come from? And, how do they come up with such loony theories? You know the ones I'm talking about:
"The moon landings were faked"
"The 9/11 attacks were an inside job"
"Barack Obama is a Muslim"
And, the constant JFK assassination theories, implicating everybody except Donny and Marie Osmond. As a person who likes to deal in facts, these people need to move out of their parents' basements and adopt critical thinking skills.
Goodbye to...the Popeye's chicken sandwich controversy. I'll admit one thing: I'm not into things that are "trending," or that create a "buzz"--another of my pet peeves. But, exactly who was the nuclear scientist who decided a Popeye's chicken sandwich was a big deal?
Repeat after me: IT'S JUST A BLOODY CHICKEN SANDWICH!!!! And, it's nothing worth fighting over.
Goodbye to...the Impossible Whopper. See above.
Goodbye to...high school sports turmoil. This is the dedicated to the overbearing parents who attempt to interfere and intimidate coaches who are trying to do their jobs. The recent controversy in Mount Ayr is a prime example. As KMA Sports Director Derek Martin recently reported the resignation of Mount Ayr High Volleyball Coach Tori Braby. In a letter of resignation, Braby notes she feels “defeated by parents and politics” and the “negativity” she’s dealt with has affected her “personal mental health and the ability to raise (her) 3-year-old daughter.”
Granted, we probably don't know all the facts surrounding the controversy. But on the surface, the incident demonstrates the friction from parents and fans inflicted on sports coaches is getting out of control. Mount Ayr's situation is hardly an isolated incident. Similar controversies have occurred in other KMAland districts over the years. And, it's a major reason why schools are having trouble finding enough coaches, or officials--which is another story. If people don't chill out, high school athletics will die out. That would be sad.
Goodbye to...certain annoying catchphrases. More and more these days, the English language is being saturated by lazy, obnoxious, overused phrases spread by the likes of television personalities and the social media. Here's some phrases that make me cringe, and should be tossed out like yesterday's diapers:
"not so much"
"just sayin'"
"bling bling"
"something is the new something or other"
And, of course, there's the phrase I hate the most: "meh."
In the name of Edwin Newman, that's not even a word!!!! What person that flunked language arts classes came up with this stupid saying?
I'm sure there's other phrases I'm leaving out. But, in 2020, we all need to go back to plain speaking, and avoid using meaningless slang words. Just sayin'.
Those are just a few things that need to go the way of the Edsell as 2019 comes to an end. Yes, it's been a tough year. But, one positive aspect I'll remember about this year is the resiliency of local residents who supported each other, and demonstrated grit and determination in very trying times. This was demonstrated with the flooding situation, but in my personal life, as well.
Since this is my final blog for 2019, and the next two weeks, I would like to thank you for the support you've been me, my family and everyone at KMA during a most challenging year.
Let's all have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year--PLEASE!!!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.