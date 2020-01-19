(Chiefs’ Kingdom) – So, how are YOU spending your Sunday afternoon?
If you’re a full-fledged member of the Chiefs’ Kingdom, it will be an afternoon of agony and ecstasy. At 2 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium, with a chance to go to the team’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.
Like many fanatics, I’ll be hunkered down in Media Center Shenandoah (my basement), sweating out the next three-and-a-half hours or so of the AFC Championship Game—only the second home championship game in Arrowhead’s illustrious history. Sitting in my dad’s old recliner transported this fall from the late, great Media Center Fremont, I’ll be at a fever-pitch during the biggest game in the Chiefs’ history.
A Chiefs’ victory would send all of Kansas City, most of Missouri and red-clad fans across the country into the stratosphere. A loss would be devastating—maybe the worst loss in Kansas City sports history.
Other than that, it’s just another game.
Perhaps it’s premature of me to blog my appreciation of the 2019 Chiefs on this Sunday. But, since I’m simply agog over this year, this essay of appreciation couldn’t wait another Sunday.
Readers of this weekly blog know of some of the trials this reporter has faced over the past several months. This is where being a Chiefs’ fan has been a blessing. For a few hours on a Sunday afternoon or evening—with at least one Monday night game—the Chiefs have been a welcome respite. An oasis of much-needed fun and excitement.
In some respects, I’ve related to the Chiefs this season. After all, this team has experienced its own trials and tribulations. At one point, at 6-and-4, they hardly looked or played like a Super Bowl team. Patrick Mahomes—the Chiefs’ wunderkind quarterback—spent two games on the bench with an injured kneecap. Other injuries knocked the team out of rhythm. The Chiefs’ defense still looked as inept as last year’s. In week 10, the Chiefs’ lost a disappointing game to Tennessee—something which has resonated with the so-called experts building up to this week’s game.
Since that game—which the Chiefs should have won—it’s been lights out. And, there’s been several reasons why Chiefs fans should be excited heading into today’s game.
Let’s start with Mahomes. Over the past few games, fans have been reminded why #15 is the NFL’s reigning MVP. Some wags has dissed Mahomes for not putting up the gaudy stats as the 2018 season. Instead of being spectacular, Mahomes has been steady. He’s made better decisions this season, and better passes. He’s taken care of the football. Only five interceptions versus 26 touchdown passes is nothing to sneeze at.
And, look no further than last week’s AFC playoff game against Houston to gauge his value to the Chiefs. Like many Chiefs’ fans, I thought coming back from a 24-0 deficit was impossible.
Not when Mahomes is your quarterback.
Gifted with the moxie of Joe Namath, and the leadership of Joe Montana, Mahomes helped the Chiefs escape the abyss, and win 51-31.
Go ahead and tout Lamar Jackson—supposedly a more exciting quarterback than Mahomes. But, just be mindful of which QB is sitting at home this Sunday.
There’s other reasons to be giddy about the Chiefs. The arsenal of playmakers such as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Wadkins. There’s the special teams guys—placekicker Harrison Butker and punter Dustin Colquit (hopefully, we won’t see Colquit too much today).
There’s the resurgent defense. Following last year’s—gulp—loss to the New England Patriots in the 2019 AFC Championship (mentioning that game still makes me feel nauseous), the Chiefs’ organization fired Bob Sutton as defensive coordinator, replacing him with Steve Spagnuolo. Sutton’s departure was followed by the ousting of other defensive mainstays—Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Dee Ford.
It took a few games for the new defense to jell. But, the results have been well worth the wait. Players such as Frank Clark and Chris Jones have emerged as stars. And, bringing the diminutive Honey Badger, Tyrann Mathieu, into the fold was the NFL free agent move of the year. Yes, the Chiefs’ defensive viciousness has been amazing to watch.
Can’t ignore the job Andy Reid has done as coach. Indeed, Big Red has been Public Enemy Number One for Kansas City’s sports talk show hosts—one of whom lost his job last spring after getting personal about Reid’s family matters. And, some of his play calling decisions have driven fans nuts over the years. But, let’s face it—where would the Chiefs be without Reid at the helm. Not since Hank Stram had the Chiefs matriculating the ball down the field has the franchise had a steadier hand.
Besides, if you’re not happy with Reid as coach, reflect on some of the previous officer holders: Frank Ganz. Todd Haley. Romeo Crennel. I rest my case.
This Chiefs’ appreciation blog wouldn’t be complete without a big salute to the man behind the mic—the legendary Mitch Holthus. Sundays this fall wouldn’t have been the same without listening to Holthus’ broadcasts. Punctuating every Chiefs’ score with a triumphant “TOUCHDOWN KAN-SAS CITY!!!” has been a moment to look forward to. Adding to the fun are some of Holthus’ player nicknames. There’s Hill (the Cheetah), Anthony Sherman (the Sausage), Laurent Duvarney-Tardif (the Canadian Doctor).
And, as a Mitch devotee, I’m proud to have run to our tool drawer one than once this season for the appropriate hardware at the beginning of 4th quarter, when Holthus urges the Chiefs to….all together now…PUT THE HAMMER DOWN!!!
Holthus is a great companion to some of the great sportscasters I’ve followed in my lifetime—Lyell Bremser, Vin Scully, Chick Hearn, Kent Pavelka—just to name a few.
Thus ends this short (??) tribute to the Chiefs. Regardless of what happens this Sunday, following Kansas City has been a great ride this season. I know that Tennessee is on a roll heading into today's game. Derrick Henry's remarkable performances at running back have made the Titans the trendy pick (YEESH, talk about an expression I hate hearing) heading into today's game. Sorry, but it says here Mahomes and company are heading to Miami, and Super Bowl LIV!!!
My pick: Chiefs 30, Titans 17.
And if you hear someone yell “TOUCHDOWN, KAN-SAS CITY!!” a few times today, you’ll know why!!!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.