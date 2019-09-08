(Hamburg) – Resiliency, thy name is Hamburg.
This is the story of the town that refused to quit. A community proving that “Hamburg Strong” was more than a slogan plastered on a T-shirt.
If you were a betting person back on March 18th, it’s doubtful you would have put money in Las Vegas on the city of Hamburg holding a celebration in September, or anytime for that manner.
Of all the days since this thing called the floods of 2019 started, that day is emblazoned in my mind. It was the day after Hamburg lost its battle with Missouri River floodwaters. Most of the community was underwater. The city’s water plant was shut down—water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. City Hall and the city’s fire station were swamped. Businesses closed. Residents displaced.
This dire situation was written on the faces of local and state officials attending an emergency meeting at Marnie Simons Elementary School that Monday afternoon. Despair on the faces of Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain and Public Works Director Alan Dovel. Frustration on the faces of Governor Kim Reynolds, State Representative David Sieck, and other representatives. You could have cut the tension with a butter knife.
Here it was, the second hundred-year flood event in the region in less than a decade. The flooding of 2011 only grazed the town—most of it protected by extra fortification of the Ditch 6 levee. This time, no such luck. Why was this community and others being put through yet another waterlogged ordeal again?
At that time, Popcorn Days of 2019 looked about as likely as the Cleveland Browns winning the Super Bowl.
Flash forward to Saturday, September 7th. Popcorn Days of 2019 were on.
Walking the streets of Hamburg yesterday, you would be hard-pressed to find any sign of a major flooding disaster—except for the HESCO barriers still assembled along E Avenue, and piles of sandbags here and there. The only thing flooding Main Street was an overflow of popcorn spilling from the popcorn machine. And the smell of freshly-popped popcorn permeating the area was a welcome replacement for the stench of floodwaters.
Despair on the faces of city officials was replaced with jubilation and gratitude. It was time for the people who kept the city operating during those fateful days in March and beyond to take a curtain call. The Hamburg Kiwanis’ community service award ceremony took place on a stage set up the city’s flagpole on Main Street and E Avenue—another area victimized by the flooding back in March.
Then, on that same street underwater only six months ago, the town held a parade.
To many spectators, this year’s traditional Popcorn Days Parade seemed more like a victory parade. Fittingly, Governor Reynolds served as the parade’s grand marshal. It was a just reward for a governor who’s made numerous trips to the community since the flooding began. Also in the parade: Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who has spent more than her fair share of time in flood-stricken areas in the 3rd Congressional District.
Also present in the parade: scores of fire trucks and rescue vehicles from area communities—mostly notably vehicle’s from Hamburg’s own fire department, which was touched by the flooding. Another truck represented the West Atchison Fire District of Watson, Missouri—a city that shared Hamburg’s pain with floodwaters. Other vehicles came from communities and numerous relief agencies that came to Hamburg’s aid during the crisis.
Marching bands appearing in the parade included those from Sidney, Fremont-Mills and Glenwood—school districts with students impacted by the flooding.
All in all, it was a joyous day for a town in dire need of a celebration. The fact that Popcorn Days happened at all still seemed incredible, given this year’s flooding. But, in hearing Crain’s comments during the Kiwanis awards ceremony, and in talking to officials like Governor Reynolds and Dovel after the parade, it became clear: come heck or high water, Popcorn Days would go on.
Credit the city’s residents for not giving up. Credit the city’s leaders for refusing to surrender to a crippling disaster, and for getting the town back on its feet—step by step, little by little.
Indeed, this crisis is not over. Many residents living south of the community still must decide whether to renovate their flood-stricken homes, or participate in buyout or demolition programs. There’s also the little matter of whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will fortify the Ditch 6 levee to 911 or 919 feet. Think eight feet doesn’t make a difference? Just ask the governor, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and other officials who think otherwise.
But, whatever happens, don’t ever give up on Hamburg, because the city has too much resiliency to ever die out. And, you can take that the popcorn machine!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management, or its ownership.