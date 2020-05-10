(Shenandoah) – Mother’s Day 2020 finds this reporter in a nostalgic mood.
It’s hard to believe it’s been a full decade as of February without my mother. A lot has happened in my life over the last 10 years—some good, some bad. But one thing hasn’t changed: there isn’t a day that goes by without thinking about her, and what she meant to me. Her loss is a wound that hasn’t healed. With my father’s passing in late October of last year, that wound has grown larger. No matter what anyone says, you never quite get over losing your parents. You’re never quite whole again.
But, the purpose of this blog isn’t to mourn Mom. Instead, I decided to focus on one particular characteristic that I cherish about her the most: Mother’s love of pets—one in particular. And, it was a cat only a mother could love.
Growing up, we had some interesting pets. In fact, at one time during my late elementary-early junior high years in the 1970’s, our featured FOUR animals—a big black Labrador (Dutchess), a small black Dachshund (Snooksie), and even a small brown Pomeranian (Buffy) who was actually adopted from one of my aunts.
Anyone who thought our house resembled a satellite branch of the Henry Doorly Zoo wouldn’t be too wrong. As if three dogs wasn’t enough, adding to the mix was….a Siamese cat (dramatic sting inserted here!).
His name was Eiagh (pronounced EE-uh). And, his exploits are part of Peterson history—and infamy. You see, Eiagh wasn’t your normal cat. There wasn’t ANYTHING normal about the cat, who gained the reputation of being the meanest cat in Fremont.
Yeah, Eiagh was a thug, at times. Marlon Brando could have portrayed him in a movie—black leather jacket, and all. If you cast an all-animal pet version of “Star Wars,” he would have portrayed Darth Vader easily.
So, how did this feline gain his reputation? Mainly because of (1) his disposition, and (2) his claws. Siamese cats are known for being temperamental, but Eiagh took a bad kitty mood to the next level. Woe is the person who tried to be friendly with the cat at the wrong time. One minute, he would rub up against your leg, and act like he wanted to be petted. The next minute, he would leave his term of endearment with an attack from his sharp claws.
One time, an uncle from Omaha made the mistake of trying to tease Eiagh, and play with the cat. He awoke the next morning to numerous scars on his hand—as if he tried to shake hands with Freddy Krueger.
About those claws—they were the cat’s Excalibur. They were considered lethal weapons in 17 states, plus Puerto Rico and Guam. Heck, with Eiagh, People For Paws would have changed their name to People AGAINST Paws!
And, those claws served him well when he was allowed outdoors, because one thing Eiagh loved to do is get into skirmishes with other neighborhood cats. Other animals were also at peril when Eiagh was around. One day alone, Dad got him out of three fights with squirrels. One fight went badly for Eiagh, sending him to the vet with an abscessed jaw.
“Come here, ya dippy cat,” was one of Dad’s trademark expressions.
Also aiding Eiagh in his many confrontations was his element of surprise. This kitty ninja was famous for stalking his prey. In fact, Dad shot a famous home video of the cat sneaking his way across the street in front of our house, similar to Sylvester in the old Warner Brothers cartoons.
Why was Eiagh allowed outdoors? Hey, with a psychotic cat like Eiagh, you wouldn’t want him indoors all time. Had the coronavirus pandemic been around back them, he would have made a lousy quarantine pet.
Besides, as nasty as he could be around other people, he was usually my best buddy. Seldom did he nail me with his claws. In fact, the cat even allowed me to chase him around the house, and wrap him up in a blanket (try doing THAT with a German Shepherd?) He liked sleeping next to me at night In one situation, Eiagh even acted as a bodyguard of sorts in bailing me out of a tough situation.
One day walking home from Clarmar Elementary School, two mean kids decided to chase me, with the intent to catching me and doing who knows what. As the two juvenile delinquents got closer, Eiagh saw me, and came running down the street in the other direction. Seeing the cat, and suddenly realizing that I was the kid that lived in the House with the Mean Cat, my would-be assailants stopped dead in their tracks, and quickly retreated—never bothered me again.
What was really amazing about that incident was, until that time, I didn’t know girls could run that fast.
As I mentioned earlier, Eiagh the Siamese Assassin was a cat only a mother could be love. How Mom ever tolerated him remains a mystery to this day. But, she was also one of the few people the cat ever marked with his razor claws.
Until one day, when Eiagh went too far.
This reporter personally witnessed this incident. It occurred one Saturday afternoon in our den, where Mom, Dad and yours truly were sitting in our house’s den, watching television. I don’t what ticked Eiagh off that day, but for some reason, the cat decided to attack Mom, nailing her in the…nose.
Understand this: Mom absolutely loved our dogs and cats. But even she had her limits. And what happened next would have gotten Mom in trouble with PETA.
Bloody nose and all, Mom quickly grabbed Eiagh and took him out of the den. Down the hall they went, with Mom pounding her fists on top of Eiagh’s head.
“I-TOLD-YOU-NEVER-TO-DO-THAT-TO-ME-OR-ANYONE-IN-THIS-HOUSE-AGAIN!!!” shouted Mom.
“Dorth, don’t hit the cat,” said Dad. “He’s screwy enough the way it is.”
Eiagh learned his lesson after that. In fact, it could be argued that the cat had a death wish. Besides chasing other animals, his other favorite outdoor activity was lying in the street in front of our house. Miraculously, Eiagh was never run over. That’s not to say there weren’t some close calls. One day, one of Dad’s friends was driving down the street, when he had to throw on his breaks to avoid running over Eiagh, who was lounging spread eagle in the street—and refusing to move.
“Hey, Rudy! Come get your stupid cat out of the street!” Dad’s friend yelled.
“Naw, YOU get ‘em!” Dad replied.
To the amazement of our entire family, Eiagh died a natural death. He was euthanized at age 11 after developing cancer. For all of his issues, and for all the trouble the cat caused, Mom was just as upset and heartbroken over Eiagh’s passing as she was with other pets. To this day, I would like to think that Mom passed her love of animals down to me and my siblings. That’s why I’m extra thankful on this Mother’s Day for not only my other—God rest her soul—but also my wife Mary, who had allowed us to have cats in our house.
There is one problem—I wish Bella the cat would stop her annoying habit of attacking my feet in the middle of the night. Yeah, the spirit of Eiagh the Siamese Assassin lives on.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership.