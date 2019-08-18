(Shenandoah) -- Is it Sunday morning already? Where did this weekend go? Where did this summer go, for goodness sake?
Here it is mid-to-late August, and summer is steadily slipping away. Kids and instructors are heading back to school. College and pro football season is knocking on the door. My vacation time is all but used up.
As a result of my most recent vacation earlier this month, there's still a lot of work I need to catch on--like writing memos, for example. So, if you don't mind, I'll use this blog to send out some memos to certain individuals and groups (without any accompanying piano music in the background).
MEMO TO: Kansas City Chiefs fans
The word for you folks today is: chill! PUH-lease don't overreact to the Chiefs losing Saturday night's crummy preseason game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, or the fact that Patrick Mahomes hasn't thrown a touchdown pass in the first two exhibition games. Maybe you've been reading all the dire predictions posted online by alleged sports bloggers that Mahomes and the Chiefs will regress--maybe not even make the playoffs.
Sorry, I'm not buying that. It will be hard for Mahomes to top his 2018 season--50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 passing yards. But even if he throws 5-to-10 less touchdowns that last year, he'll still have a MVP-worthy year. And, if the defense shows any improvement over last season--with new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs are still a good bet to make the Super Bowl.
Besides, if you think the Chiefs aren't motivated by losing to the &*^%$#( New England Patriots in the AFC Championship last year, then I have some real estate located south of Hamburg to sell you. If they have any competitive streak at all in them, it's no doubt been burning in their brains the entire offseason.
Andy Reid knows what he has with Mahomes, and giving him extensive playing time in the preseason is a recipe for disaster. So, Chiefs' fans--relax and pay no attention to the gloom and doom predictions floating out there on the internet. Be ready to enjoy an exciting season.
MEMO TO: Major League Baseball
A big thank you to MLB teams being proactive in extending the safety netting around the lower decks of each major league ballparks. It's important to protect not only children, but also the adult fans who are too busy looking at their cell phones to pay any attention to the game. As the late Howard Cosell used to say, "that's telling it like it is."
Now, how about taking some real fan-friendly steps to improve ballpark experiences--such as lower parking prices, lower concession stand prices, more help at concession lines to cut down on long lines, instituting a pitch clock, and making managers keep relief pitchers for more than one batter?
You get the idea I've seen more than one MLB game this season?
MEMO TO: Students and instructors in KMAland school districts
Have a happy and safe school year. It's sad we live in a country where active shooter training and bulletproof backpacks are becoming norms. I would write more, but I think I'll just stop there.
MEMO TO: The Iowa State Fair and the Des Moines Register
Congratulations on luring all the Democratic candidates to this year's fair presidential soapbox. Nine candidates, alone spoke at last Saturday's soapbox event. More than 120,000 people attended the fair that day--and I estimate 90% of them stood around the "soapbox" area on the fair's main concourse to listen to the candidates. You have to be a real political junkie to stand around a throb of other political junkies, listening to candidates speak on a hot and humid day--not to mention fearless of heatstroke.
I know that having candidates speak in a small "soapbox" area is a folksy, quaint idea. But surely, there's a bigger, better place around the fairgrounds to hold these speeches--some place easily accessible with better seating. And, frankly, it's more important to accommodate voters interested in hearing about the future of our country than providing space for any trained seal act (besides, some of the candidates are almost as entertaining!). Hope you consider that, because more candidates are coming in 2020.
MEMO TO: Self
Mike, what WERE you thinking by attending the fair on a Saturday? It's about as futile as attending Disneyland on a Saturday--or any day of the week, for that matter. Next time, this reporter is attending the fair on a weekday--when the lines for corn dogs and fried Twinkies are much shorter.
MEMO TO: DISH Network and Fox Sports Regional Networks
It's amazing how many things you folks do to test the loyalty and patience of customers and sports fans. This latest flap over carriage fees is prime example.
In case you're not a DISH Network subscriber (such as schnooks like me), Fox Sports' regional channels--most notably Fox Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Midwest--were taken off the DISH channel lineup late last month. This recent article on the Wichita Eagles' website best explains the entire brouhaha.
Cutting to the chase, DISH subscribers can no longer watch the Kansas City Royals, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, or evet--gasp!--Sporting Kansas City's Major League Soccer games. Sling TV subscribers are in the same boat.
I know that mentioning this entire situation will bring snickers from DirecTV subscribers, as well as those watching everything on livestreaming services. But, sorry, I don't feel like it's necessary to change services, or cut the cable or throw away the satellite dish to watch the teams that I like. Besides, I have yet to find a livestreaming service that's as reliable as any satellite company. Even subscribing to an internet-based video service means paying through the nose.
Hopefully, the companies making billions of dollars will come to their senses, and do what's best for the fans and viewers to restore those channels. I won't be holding my breath.
Now that I've caught up on memos, it's time to enjoy the rest of my Sunday--not to mention think of subjects for NEXT Sunday's blog! Adios!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.