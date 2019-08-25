(Shenandoah) -- Because summer is winding down, and Mike Peterson is too busy to blog this Sunday morning (or, more likely too lazy), that means it's time once again for our guest blogger...that strange visitor from the East!!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former Russian nuclear safety adviser...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: Twice in one month? Mikenac's getting more work than Patrick Mahomes in the preseason!
The answer: 70,000 cubic feet per second
The question: How much stuff comes out of Rush Limbaugh's mouth in an average broadcast?
The answer: The Chainsmokers
The question: Describe nervous L.A. Dodger fans when Kenley Jansen pitches.
The answer: 1776
The question: How many reporters are involved in KMA's Friday night high school football coverage?
The answer: Deadspin
The question: What do you get when a wind turbine is placed next to a cemetery?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a stampede of angry yaks disrupt your tailgate party!!!
The answer: Minecraft
The question: Name the book about Hitler's art projects.
The answer: Texas Hold 'em
The question: How do opponents describe the Longhorns' offensive line?
The answer: Kermit the Frog, Mickey Mouse and Spongebob Squarepants
The question: Name three people who know more about football than Lee Corso.
The answer: "Beat Shazam"
The question: What did Superman do in an arm wrestling match with Shazam?
The answer: Ndamukong Suh (pronounced SUE)
The question: What does Ndamukong do if a dry cleaner ruins his suits?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!!
Mikenac: May a Saint Bernard with incontinence crash your pool's Doggie Dip!!!
The answer: Francis, Dial and Vladimir Putin
The question: Name a pope, a soap and a dope!!!!
Mikenac the Magnificent filled in for Mike Peterson, senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog--not to mention lame attempts at humor--are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership. And hopefully, Mike will be back with his regular blog next Sunday. Boy, we hope so. Gosh, we hope so!