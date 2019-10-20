Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.