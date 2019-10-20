(Shenandoah) -- With Mike Peterson still recovering from the shock of Patrick Mahomes' knee injury, it's time to welcome once again a guest blogger--that strange visitor from the East!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former NFL replay official...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I must have complete silence.
Announcer: You've had it many times before.
The answer: Ditch 6
The question: How many relief pitchers should the Los Angeles Dodgers get rid of in the off season?
The answer: iPhone
The question: How does President Trump say he communicates with world leaders?
The answer: James Bond
The question: Name the only bond not on an area election ballot for Super Vote I November 5th.
The answer: Fortnite
The question: What's the only game the Miami Dolphins are likely to win this season?
The answer: the Impossible Whopper
The question: Describe getting a hamburger at a fast food drive-through in under 3 minutes.
The answer: Britney Spears
The question: What weapons would you use to capture somebody named Britney?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a vindictive camel leave an ancient relic in your ice cream!
The answer: "The Morning Line"
The question: Describe Mike Peterson's cats waiting for food in the morning.
The answer: "we need the rain"
The question: After this year, what phrase should be permanently banned from the English language?
The answer: supervisor
The question: What does Clark Kent wear to keep the sun out of his eyes?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May the Nebraska Blackshirts sack your sister for a loss!
The answer: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Anne LeBlanc
The question: Name three people who know more about foreign policy than Mike Pompeo.
Mikenac the Magnificent filled in for Mike Peterson, senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership. In fact, this is something we hope the new ownership takes care of...