(Shenandoah) -- With Mike Peterson still on vacation, it's time to bring in a guest blogger--that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former hairdresser for JoJo Siwa...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I must have complete silence.
Announcer: You've had it many times before.
The answer: 368 straight sellouts
The question: Describe the average day for a big oil lobbyist in Washington.
The answer: "Hobbs and Shaw"
The question: Name the only two people not participating in the recent Democratic Presidential Debates.
The answer: Week Zero
The question: Describe Mike Peterson’s strength and athletic abilities.
The answer: “Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood”
The question: When is the last time Jim Carrey and Eddie Murphy had hit movies?
The answer: Two County Dusters
The question: What do you call housekeepers in Fremont and Page counties?
(LOUD MOANS FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a sickly camel leave residue in your granola!!
The answer: The 100 Meter Dash
The question: What comes after eating a 100-meter burrito?
The answer: Viking Lake
The question: Describe a swimming pool full of Minnesota NFL football players.
The answer: The New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals
The question: Name two major league baseball teams and a comedy team.
The answer: Tylenol, Bufferin and the Highway 48/Ferguson Road project
The question: Name two headache remedies and why Shenandoah motorists are taking them.
The answer: “Bye Bye Birdie”
The question: What did the cast of “Sesame Street” tell Big Bird after he left the show in a contract dispute?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(WILD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May a bloated yak leave a foul ball in your dugout!!
The answer: A nail, a board, and DISH Network customers not receiving Fox Sports regional channels.
The question: Name something that's hammered, something that's sawed and something that's screwed!
Mikenac the Magnificent filled in for Mike Peterson, senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this...blog?...are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership--and for that, we are very grateful!!