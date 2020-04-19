(Shenandoah) – With all the stress in today’s world, there’s no better time for our guest blogger—that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former app designer for the Iowa Democratic Party...MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I must have complete silence.
Announcer: You’ve had it many times before!
The answer: “Doctor Who,” “Dr. Oz,” and “Dr. Phil”
The question: Name three T.V. science fiction characters.
The answer: When hell freezes over
The question: When will the 2020 Major League Baseball season start?
The answer “Home Alone”
The question: Where did the Easter Bunny spend last Sunday?
The answer: “The Antique Roadshow”
The question: Describe Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigning together.
The answer: Monster Truck
The question: What kind of a vehicle does King Kong drive?
The answer: Charmin bathroom tissue, the spring sports season and the XFL
The question: Name three missing things that are down the toilet.
The answer: Wolf Blitzer
The question: How did the Big Bad Wolf greet Little Red Riding Hood?
The answer: “Bippiti-Boppiti-Boo”
The question: What do you shout to scare a Bippiti-Boppiti?
The answer: Grubhub
The question: What do you call a housing complex for grubs?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(LOUD CHEERING FROM THE AUDIENCE)
Mikenac: May your sister shelter in place with the Incredible Hulk!
The answer: The Wilson Aquatic Center, a wrench, and Kyle Larson
The question: Name a pool, a tool and a fool.
Mikenac the Magnificent is a guest blogger for Mike Peterson, senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions and lame attempts at humor in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management, and its ownership. (And frankly, the man is in dire need of social distancing).