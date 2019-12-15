(Shenandoah) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year--not to mention the busiest, if you're a reporter.
December's the time of the year when many of us in the electronic media step back and pause to reflect on the year just past, and look back at some of news stories that impacted the area the most. Some years, picking the top stories is easy--this was one of those years. But any year-in-review exercise requires pouring through a lot of material to determine which stories stood out.
At KMA, this annual exercise is entitled, "Project 2019." Beginning Thursday, and for the next two weeks, KMA News will air special reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Cornerstone Bank in Clarinda once again sponsors our series--which we greatly appreciate! In today's blog, we're giving you a sneak-peak of what to look forward to in the upcoming series--with some explanation. Here's a day-by-day rundown of each segment:
Thursday, December 19th--the Epic Winter of 2019: We all know what followed in March and beyond. But before you can review the flood, you have to reflect on one of the worst winters in recent memory--or as Page County Engineer J.D. King called it, "a real winter." Gigantic snow drifts were common sights across the region--the sizes of which haven't been seen in recent years.
Friday, December 20th, Monday, December 23rd, and Tuesday, December 24th--the Floods of 2019: Rare is the story that's big enough for more than ONE segment. But, the Missouri River flooding was so momentous, it takes THREE segments to thoroughly tell the story of the greatest disaster to strike KMAland since, well, the floods of 2011. The three-part review focuses on not only the flooding, itself (not just the March incidents, but the late May and fall episodes, as well), but also the flooding's impact, the area's response, and the issue arising from the disaster.
Thursday, December 26th--the Shenandoah Homicide: the shooting of Joshua Lyle Jordan had an entire community on its edge for several hours on a day in April. It was Shenandoah's first murder case in three decades. KMA's Ryan Matheny covered the case, and the resulting trial of Toby Lee McCunn. He'll look back at that eventful story in a special segment.
Friday, December 27th--Essex Whole Grade Sharing Discussions: At the very least, this story offered an intriguing look at a small community trying to save its school district. It's about a district that first looked at whole grade sharing, then rejected it. Four school board members and a superintendent stepped down. Another superintendent arrived with a different approach to the Essex district's future.
Monday, December 30th--School Bond Issues: Sure, the Shenandoah School District's $14.7 million bond issue was a big story. But, there was also Sidney's $10 million referendum for its list of building improvements. And, don't forget the completion of building projects in the Red Oak School District, where voters approved a massive bond issue two years ago.
Tuesday, December 31st--Super Vote I: For the first time, municipal and school board elections were combined into one blockbuster general election. We'll look back at some of the interesting races that made it an off-year election to remember.
Thursday, January 2nd--Shenandoah City Council Review: It was another interesting year at Shenandoah City Hall. We'll look back at some of the issues that dominated Shenandoah city government in 2019. Brent Barnett will produce this segment. Good luck, Brent.
Friday, January 3rd--the Year in Page County: From emergency communications to wind turbines, a lot was going on at the Page County Courthouse this past year.
In addition to our "Project 2019" segments, this reporter will offer his own reflection on 2019--including, hopefully, some of the fun stuff we covered--in the December 28th edition of "This Week In KMAland."
One word of warning: there's stories and events that will be left out. It happens every year. But, cramming an entire year into 10 segments is a huge challenge--particularly when it comes to the flooding. You're entitled to your own opinion on the biggest stories of the year. But, we hope that you take time out to check out our "Project 2019" reports.
"Project 2019" segments will air during the 7:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. newscasts beginning this Thursday--with repeated airings on other newscasts possible. And, of course, each report will be available--say it all together, now--online at kmaland.com. And, once "Project 2019" is over, work will immediately begin on "Project 2020." Such is the world of newsgathering.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog is not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.