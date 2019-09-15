(Media Central, Shenandoah) -- Hall of Fame pitcher and Negro Leagues great Satchel Paige had a saying I've always tried to live by: "Don't look back--someone might be gaining on you."
Over the years, I've tried to avoid reflecting or waxing nostalgia about my own life. Sure, I've blogged about it occasionally, but are plenty of things more interesting to write about than 'ol boring me. Besides, there are some moments from my life that I would care not to revisit.
But, if I am going to be truthful, if I am going to allow you, the reader--all three of you--to get to know me, I must be honest. And, I must be willing to admit my own shortcomings in order to connect to my audience. That's why, today, I am going public about a very dark moment of my life--one I'm not proud of, but nevertheless, happened.
You see, at one point in my life, I was actually.....a Raiders fan (dramatic sting!). A LOS ANGELES Raiders fan.
This black period of life--make that a silver-and-black period--took place during my college years. In the early 1980's, I attended Cal State Los Angeles--graduating in 1986. Anyone living in southern California in the '80's remembers it as a golden era for sports. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 1981 and '88. Then, there was the Los Angeles Lakers' dynasty, with Magic, Kareem, Worthy and the rest of the "Showtime" company winning five NBA titles. The 1984 Olympics were a great time to live in L.A.
Okay, so the Los Angeles Kings, along with USC and UCLA's teams weren't that hot, but you can't have everything.
Then in 1982, Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis--a.k.a. "the Prince of Paranoia"--decides to move his team to L.A. after winning a long court battle with the NFL and then-commissioner Pete Rozelle. True, Los Angeles already had an NFL team, but the Rams' move to Anaheim in 1980 left the empty Los Angeles Coliseum open as an enticement.
That's when this reporter decided to walk on the wild side, and experimented with being...I'm ashamed to admit it now...a Raiders fan! (dramatic sting!)
In all honesty, I've always been a little wishy-washy with NFL teams. Though I've followed the Chiefs most of my life, I was intrigued by the Green Bay Packers of the 1960's and '70's. In fact, one of my first memorable Christmas gifts was a Green Bay Packers' uniform. I was also intrigued by the 1970's Miami Dolphins--especially the '72 Dolphins, the last team with a perfect season. I also followed the Los Angeles Rams--back when they WERE an L.A. team in the '70's, wearing perhaps the greatest-looking uniforms. It didn't hurt that ex-Husker Vince Ferregamo played quarterback for the blue-and-gold Rams.
Oh, did a I mention that I pulled for the 1980's and '90's San Francisco 49ers, with two of my favorite quarterbacks--Joe Montana and Steve Young? You throw in ex-Huskers Roger Craig and Tom Rathman in the Niners' backfield, and the 49ers became the only Bay Area team I've ever rooted for. (As for the San Francisco Giants--don't even mention their names!!!)
So, why the heck did I become a Raiders fan in the '80s? For several reasons:
1. The Coliseum: Few stadiums in the U.S. have the history that the venue in Exposition Park off Figueroa Street has. Watching the Rams and USC play in the gigantic Coliseum, with its famous Olympics torch cauldron suspended above the peristyle end, fascinated me to no end. So, I was geeked up to actually attend games there while a college student in L.A.
2. Marcus Allen: He was my all-time-favorite college football player not wearing scarlet and cream. I had the pleasure of watching Allen run amuck in his senior year at Southern Cal, as he won the Heisman Trophy in 1981. So, his drafting by the Raiders in '82 seemed a logical move--even for Al Davis--for a team looking to establish itself in L.A.
3. The Raiders' defense: You want to talk about a bunch of thugs! Howie Long, Matt Millen, ex-Husker Blackshirt Bob Nelson, Mike Haynes, Lester (Take No Prisoners) Haynes, and the late, great Lyle Alzado and John Matuszak. You never wanted to meet these guys in an alley--dark or otherwise. They were so mean, they'd scare a train into taking a dirt road. These weren't football players, folks. They were Disney villains.
4. Bill King: When the Raiders moved from NoCal to SoCal, they brought their famous radio announcer with them. Like other great announcers, Bill King captured the essence of a team. His trademark phrase, "Holy Toledo!," became famous in the early '70's, when calling George Blanda's heroic exploits. His broadcasts on legendary radio station KRLA were a delight--it's always fun to listen to a sports announcer almost losing their sanity on the air.
5. The Raiders' mystique. Admit it. The Raiders franchise has an aura to it. The famous uniforms. The iconic pirate emblem on the silver helmets. "Commitment to Excellence" signs plastered all over L.A. mass transit buses. The physical play--and some memorable brawls and cheap shots. Their memorable games on NBC every Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the '70s. Their intense rivalries with the Chiefs, Steelers, Chargers, Broncos. The Raiders had that image. You either liked them, or loathed them.
And, let us not forget that famous poem recited by John Facenda on NFL Films' highlights. I have placed a link here, because reprinting it in this blog would not do it justice.
About those Raiders fans...ahem. Believe everything you've read or seen about their fans. Walking into a Raiders' game was like entering the Theatre of the Bizarre--not to be confused with the Park Playhouse! Wearing garb befitting extras in a Hollywood horror movie, Raiders fans tried to top each other in craziness. And, you never wanted to get on the wrong side of one of their fans. One game in 1985 against the Denver Broncos is a great example. It was a dreary, rainy day--one that really fit the Raiders' mold. I was sitting in the Coliseum, waiting for the game to the begin, when "the Jerry Springer Show" broke out about 10 rows above me. Fists flying. Blood squirting. Yep, those L.A. Raider games were no weenie roasts.
So, I was hooked by the Raiders, hook, line and sinker. And, I had the pleasure of attending several Raiders' games in person while living in L.A.--most notably the 1984 AFC Championship, as the Raiders headed to the Super Bowl with a big win against the Seattle Seahawks before 92,000 at the Coliseum. (To put that in perspective, Shenandoah has a population of a little over 5,000.)
But, Iowa and my professional broadcasting career beckoned, and I fled L.A. following my graduation from Cal State. Many things I look with from those years--I'm still a lifelong Dodger and Laker fan. As for the Raiders...well, that's when it ends. After stepping away from Los Angeles, my love for this team soured. Sure, I will always remember the LOS ANGELES Raiders of the '80's. But, my support for the Raiders' organization, itself, ended after 1994. That's when Al Davis rejected the opportunity to have the L.A. NFL market to himself, and moved back to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (or whatever its name is--I don't care either way). Then, my relationship with the Raiders was permanently severed when Davis shipped future NFL Hall of Famer Allen to--who else--the Kansas City Chiefs! (Fact is, Davis never liked Allen. He kept trying to find ways to discredit or bench him, bringing in other running backs like Napolean McCallum and Bo Jackson. He always had some sort of a bone to pick with him. Yes, Al Davis was strange--in more ways than one!)
Today, the Chiefs play their final game against the Raiders in Oakland. After this year, the Silver and Black relocate once again to Las Vegas--a glittering, bizarre city that somehow fits the Raider image more than the Bay Area! But, there's no chance I will switch my allegiance back to the Raiders. I'm firmly entrenched behind two teams: the Chiefs (as God, Patrick Mahomes and Mitch Holthus as my witnesses), and the LOS ANGELES Rams, who wisely moved back from St. Louis--where they NEVER belonged--and await moving into a spanking new stadium of their own next season. One they'll be sharing with the former San Diego Chargers (and if you can figure out why the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, you're a better man than I am, Gunga Din!).
Yes, I am proud to be a staunch member of the Chiefs Kingdom--with some Rams' flavor on the side. And, my wayward days of being a Raiders' fan are behind me. Now, if only the Chiefs could win the Super Bowl, and the Dodgers could win the World Series. And, LeBron and the Lakers...well, I'll stop there!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management and its ownership.