Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.