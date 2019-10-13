(Shenandoah) – It’s hard for today’s generation to understand what growing up was like for kids in the 1960’s and ‘70’s.
There was a time 50 years ago when laptops, Xboxes, iPhones, and all that other technology wasn’t available. And, there was a time when television viewers only had four channels to choose from, or six or seven if you were lucky enough to live in a major TV market like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. For kids, this meant no Nickelodeon, no Disney Channel, no Cartoon Network. Except for some cartoons in the afternoon, offerings for kids were slim.
But, a veritable wonderland awaited children as the weekend arrived. The day you longed for when you spent long weekdays in the classroom: Saturday morning television.
I feel fortunate to be a part of the generation that witnessed “kidvid” in its prime. Take 1969, for example. Looking back at the Saturday morning network schedules from a half-century ago brings back sweet memories. Each network—remember, there was only ABC, CBS and NBC—had some classic shows. Programs that remain fond childhood memories.
So, let’s return to those thrilling days of yesteryear, with a review of the shows 6-year-old kids like me were enjoying in ’69.
CBS: We’ll start with this network, because it was 50 years ago this fall that a new Hanna-Barbara program aired that changed the face of children’s kidvid for years to come—yes, “Scooby Doo, Where Are You?” It’s hard to think about children’s television without the exploits of Scooby, Shaggy, Freddie, Velma and Daphne. But, the Mystery Machine continued to roll after its inaugural year, and the Scooby Gang reigned supreme, despite numerous format changes.
And just think, they wouldn’t have got away with it without those meddling kids! Zoiks! What a franchise!
CBS’ schedule in ’69 was noteworthy for one other program: “The Archie Comedy Hour.” Actually, Archie and his gang transferred from the comics to the TV screens a year earlier. But this year, the Archies really hit their stride. What other animated characters could claim a number-one song? “Sugar Sugar” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for four weeks in September and October.
Nowadays, Archie, Jughead, Reggie, Betty and Veronica take a different form. And “Riverdale” isn’t the fun place it was back in the late 1960’s. I’ll take my generation’s Archie cartoons over today’s CW program any day. Besides, the music was better back then, too!
Other CBS programs included “The Bugs Bunny/Roadrunner Hour,” which dominated Saturday morning TV for years, “The Perils of Penelope Pitstop,” (featuring the unmistakable voice of Paul Lynde as the Hooded Claw), and “Dastardly and Muttley In Their Flying Machines.” Note that the last two programs were spinoffs of “Wacky Races,” a program airing a year earlier. A newer version of “Wacky Races” airs on Cartoon Network today. ‘Nuff said on that.
NBC: The Peacock Network had a few landmark programs on its Saturday morning grid 50 years ago. One noteworthy show was “H.R. Pufnstuf.” Pufnstuf was a giant talking dragon befriending a shipwrecked kid named Jimmy and his talking flute, Freddy (well, didn’t YOU have a talking flute growing up?). Each episode, Puf and the rest of his cohorts protected Jimmy and Freddy from the evil Witchiepoo, who sought to steal the talking flute. Somehow, she felt the flute was the key to world domination. I never really understood that. But then, I was only 6 at the time.
“H.R. Pufnstuf” was the first of many live action programs produced by Sidd and Marty Krofft, featuring humans interacting with larger-than-life walking puppets. Other programs from the Krofft brothers would follow in later years: “The Bugaloos,” “Lidsville,” “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” “Far Out Space Nets,” and “The Lost Saucer.”
Hey, you don’t get THIS stuff on “The Double X Factor!"
Actually, Sidd and Marty Krofft cut their teeth a year earlier working for Hanna-Barbara on another Saturday morning classic, “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.” Premiering on NBC in 1968, it was one of the first so-called anthology kid shows, featuring not only the live-action antics of Fleegle, Beagle, Drooper and Snorky, but also cartoons such as “The Arabian Knights,” “The Three Musketeers,” and the live action serial, “Danger Island,” with a young Jan Michael Vincent as a cast member. The Banana Splits, which also had their own rock band (go figure) were in the second year of a memorable run.
Please note: the Banana Splits of MY childhood were not the murderous, evil characters depicted in a recent cable TV horror movie. The mental midget who decided to turn the Banana Splits into monsters should hang by their thumbs, and be forced to watch the “Dora The Explorer” movie—over and over and over again! (No, wait…here’s a better torture: re-watching Nebraska’s games against Ohio State and Minnesota! A fate worse than death!)
ABC: Of the three networks in existence in ’69, ABC had the weakest Saturday morning schedule. Only a few years earlier, comic book characters such as the Fantastic Four and Spiderman dominated the morning. But, those superheroes and others were off the air by the fall of 1969. It was all part of the networks’ efforts to reduce the amount of violence in children’s shows, in the wake of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy a year earlier.
Thus, the network cartoons airing in the late ‘60’s-early ‘70’s were much tamer—hence the arrival of Scooby Doo and other laugh-a-minute kid shows. But, for every Scooby Doo, there’s clunkers like “The Cattanooga Cats Show,” “The Adventures of Gulliver,” “The Skyhawks,” and “The Smokey Bear Show.” (Remember: only YOU can prevent bad cartoon shows!)
Fortunately, ABC still had one saving grace in the late-morning hours: Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” Far removed from their days in Philadelphia, Dick and the bandstand gang were in the sixth year of a long run on Saturday morning TV.
Outside of the networks, 1969 is remembered for the birth of another legendary children’s program. November of that year brought the arrival of “Sesame Street” on PBS. As a direct alternative to Saturday morning cartoons, “Sesame Street” used animation and a whole stable of Muppets--Kermit the Frog, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Ernie, and the Cookie Monster--to educate and entertain children. And, who could forget Susan, Gordon, Bob, Mr. Hooper and the other adult cast members?
Paraphrasing Bob Dylan, the times, they were a changin’ on kidvid. Soon, other shows would copy “Sesame Street’s” nuances. Children’s television would never be the same—good or bad. And, looking at what passes as children's TV today, I'm glad I grew up when I did. Children of the '60's and '70's have a golden era of kidvid material to look back on with fondness.
Zoiks! It was fun!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.