(Shenandoah) – Hello, KMAland! Welcome to another interesting and thought-provoking Sunday morning blog!
There will be a slight pause while you say, “yeah, right!”
Seriously, folks, after a two-week break because of a much-deserved vacation, it’s great to back blogging. I’ve been doing this Sunday feature for two years now. And, I’ll keep doing this until I get it right!
Those of you who read these weekly blogs—all three of you—know that this little venture is a mixed bag. To paraphrase Forrest Gump, “Sundays With Mike” is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you’re going to get.
Sometimes, I’ll expound on serious topics. Some blogs will cover historical topics, old TV shows and music, comic books, sports—whatever comes from my feeble brain. But most of the time, I like to provide some whimsy for your weekend reading—i.e. lame attempts at humor.
To start my first blog of 2020, I want to flash back to my last blog of 2019. In that blog, I bade a less-than-fond farewell to a year that was truly rank in so many respects. As part of my goodbye to the old year, I mentioned some phrases that should have been flushed on December 31st. They’re lazy little blurbs that people say to be trendy. Instead, they’re very annoying.
Then, there are certain phrases that no one will EVER utter, because they’re simply impossible. Thus, in today’s blog, I submit to you the following STATEMENTS YOU’LL NEVER HEAR:
“I’ll be sad when the Iowa Caucuses are over.”
“These Page County wind turbine meetings just aren’t long enough.”
“Chalk up another Super Bowl victory for the Cleveland Browns!”
“Are those chili cheese nachos in your pocket, or are you just glad to see me?”
"I sure miss all the snow and ice we had last winter."
“Gee, that Stephen A. Smith is so modest and soft spoken on the air.”
“Coach Garrrett, we want you with the Dallas Cowboys’ organization the rest of your life!”
“Oh, waiter, more white wine with my Impossible Whopper, please?”
“You know, you just don’t hear enough in the media about the Kardashians!”
“I watch ’90 Day Fiance’ for the chase scenes!”
“Sorry, Batman, Gotham City is replacing you with Aquaman.”
“There’s no question that Billie Eilish is the next Barbara Streisand.”
“But of course, sir, People for Paws would be glad to take your Burmese python and tarantula.”
"I'm disappointed Captain Underpants didn't appear in 'Crisis On Infinite Earths!'"
“Someday, teenagers will give up texting, and just start talking to each other.”
“Instead of water, we’re filling the Wilson Aquatic Center’s pool with chocolate syrup this season.”
“Mike Peterson’s acting and singing talents will take him straight from the SWITG stage to Broadway!”
I’m sure there’s other phrases out there that are just as preposterous. I’ll try to come up with more if I’m desperate for another blog idea. And, that’s an understatement!
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.