(Shenandoah) – Notes on a night to forget.
Without further ado, let’s get down to business. This commentary is probably going to get me in trouble, but after Monday night, this reporter is taking a page from the late Howard Cosell, and telling it like it is.
The Iowa Presidential Caucuses should be scrapped.
True, the—say it all together now—first-in-the-nation caucuses have been a source of pride to Iowa. But, Monday night’s debacle, in which the results of the Democratic presidential caucuses were delayed because of a technical glitch, was nothing but an embarrassment to the entire state—if not for the Iowa Democratic Party. And, it was an insult to the fine folks serving as county party chairs, precinct captains and site coordinators, along with the strong army of volunteers working for the various candidates. Moreover, it’s an affront to the candidates who flock to the state every four years to woo voters ERRRRRRRRRR caucusgoers.
It’s not like screw-ups haven’t happened with the caucuses before. One only has to go back four years to 2016, when Hillary Clinton’s paper-thin victory over Bernie Sanders raised questions about their viability. And, Republicans have no reason to feel smug about the Iowa Democrats’ faux pas. Not until 16 days after the 2012 caucuses was Rick Santorum declared the winner over Mitt Romney, the eventual GOP presidential nominee. By then, Santorum’s presidential campaign was virtually dead in the water.
This year’s caucuses were supposed to be different—at least on the Democrats’ side. Instead, they raised numerous questions:
1. What’s the deal with this year’s mumbo-jumbo format?
Under a new format, candidates not receiving 15% support of attendees were declared “not viable” after the first alignment. Caucusgoers whose candidate failed to make the cut either had to lend their support to another candidate meeting the threshold in the second alignment, or leave. Not until after a second alignment was the final delegate count determined for each candidate. Ties between candidates were settled by playing a round of “Family Feud.” (Actually, that last part wasn’t true—I made that up. But, you get the idea.)
If you think the new rules were confusing, you weren’t the only one. Heck, even the NFL’s pass interference rules are much simpler to understand.
2. Was this app really necessary?
If anything, this year’s caucuses demonstrated how American have become too attached to their cell phones. It seems like people in this country can’t do anything without an app on their phones.
Because of the controversy surrounding the 2016 caucuses, someone decided that results would be made available quicker if each precinct captain used an app on their not-so-smartphones to report the numbers. Instead, results were delayed because of a malfunction in the app’s coding. Thus, caucusgoers and the candidates, in general, were left in limbo after a long, long, LOOOOONNNNGGGG evening.
Call me old-fashioned (and call me a cab, for that matter), but what was wrong with having the precinct captains record the results on paper, then phone them in to the state party? Granted, the results would have been slower, and there were reports of the Iowa Democratic Caucus hotline being jammed (go figure), but a little less technology Monday night would have saved a lot of people a lot of grief.
3. Why do Iowa and New Hampshire deserve to first-in-the-nation, anyway?
Granted, I was born in another state (Nebraska). And, you can talk all you want about the quaintness of Iowans gathering in schools, churches, community centers, living rooms, man caves—whatever—to demonstrate their support for their favorite candidate. But, in all my 30-plus years of living in Iowa, I’ve failed to understand why this state and New Hampshire deserved to be first in line in determining the viability of presidential candidates. Why not South Carolina? Why not Florida? Why not New York? And, when was the last time the California Primary was relevant?
Besides, Iowa’s track record of determining winning presidential candidates isn’t exactly pristine. Historians will point to Jimmy Carter’s strong finish in the 1976 Democratic caucuses as a springboard to his election. But, Carter actually placed second in those caucuses to uncommitted delegates. Of course, Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 were a big boost to his eventual ascension to the White House. But, who remembers that Richard Gephardt was the Democratic caucus winner in 1988? Or, that Tom Harkin won his home state caucuses in 1992? On the Republican side, it was George H.W. Bush that won the caucuses in 1980—runner up Ronald Reagan eventually won the presidency. Bob Dole won the caucuses in 1988. Then-Vice President Bush finished third in Iowa, but wound up being elected president. And, we all know what a first-place finish in the 2008 caucuses did for Mike Huckabee’s presidential campaign (John McCain, the eventual GOP nominee, finished fourth).
Blame the national news media for earmarking Iowa and New Hampshire as make-or-break events for presidential candidates. Poor showings in either state could force candidates to call it quits before other states’ primaries or caucuses—thus denying those states a chance to hear from all the presidential contenders in the meat of the election schedule.
4. How ‘bout those CHIIEEEEEFFFFFS??
I know Kansas City’s victory in the Super Bowl have nothing to do with the caucuses. But seeing Patrick Mahomes and company pull out a victory in a heart-stopping win last Sunday night was a lot more fun than what happened Monday night. (Besides, I had to squeeze the Chiefs into this blog somehow!)
Now, again, these are just my opinions. I know this will generate feedback—maybe some nasty emails and comments on our Facebook page. The point is, it’s time for Iowa to dump the caucuses, and go back to a regular primary. Iowa already has a June primary for state and county offices, and legislative seats. The smartest thing would be to add the presidential race to the primary.
Maybe it would cost Iowa the—say it again—first-in-the-nation status. But, it would be worth it to avoid another travesty as that experienced in the 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucuses. The egg left on Iowa’s face has been a little hard in cleaning up. And, I hate eggs.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.