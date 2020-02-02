(Shenandoah) – If there’s one thing I learned from 56 years of living, things can change quickly within a week.
Two weeks ago this Sunday, I was basking in the glow of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over Tennessee in the AFC Championship. I was already countdown to today, February 2nd, when the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIX.
Flash forward to last Sunday, January 26th. And, I remember where I was, and what I was doing. I was sitting in my desk at KMA, preparing to review some entries for the upcoming Iowa Broadcast News Association news contest. Shortly after 1:30, I decided to glance at my Facebook page. Suddenly, from some source I can’t remember, I saw a post with an alarming headline:
“Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash”
I was in disbelief. It was obviously fake, I told myself. After all, how many posts have I viewed regarding Betty White’s and Jackie Chan’s death over the years—despite the fact that both celebrities are very much alive.
Then I saw another post from a reputable news source with the same stark headline. Then another post. Then another.
“No, no, NO!!!,” I shouted at the time of my lungs. With the afternoon suddenly shot, I went home to watch the TV news coverage, and listen to KNX News Radio 1070 live streamed on my laptop. It was sad, surreal, mind-shaking.
By now, you’ve heard, watched and read multitudes of tributes to the legendary NBA player who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last Sunday. Our own Derek Martin wrote an eloquent, emotional salute to Kobe in his Monday blog, coming from a fan’s standpoint.
Admittedly, my salute comes a week late. In hindsight, this blog should have been written last Sunday, replacing “Mikenac the Magnificent.” (How ridiculous does that blog seem now?) Frankly, I was too stunned and heartbroken to write anything. Literally, there were no words.
Many of the tributes offered this week detailed Kobe’s basketball exploits—his cunning, competitive nature, his relentlessness, the way he imposed his will on his opponents. Yes, he greatly deserved the nickname “the Black Mamba.” Everything he did was lethal to other teams. And, believe everything you’ve read this week about “the Mamba Mentality”—something Kobe defined as “the simplest form of trying to get better at whatever you’re doing.”
But, I would like to offer a different perspective, one based on some of my own life experiences. If you’ve read previous blogs, you’re aware that I lived in the Los Angeles area for five years in the 1980’s, while attending college at Cal State L.A. During those years, I became enthralled with the L.A. sports teams—particularly the Dodgers, and, yes, the Los Angeles Lakers. Those were the years of the Showtime Lakers—Magic, Kareem, James Worthy, Michael Cooper and company dominated the NBA. I proud to say I made more than a few trips to the Fabulous Forum during that magical era.
Though I didn’t stay in southern California—spending my broadcasting career in southwest Iowa, instead—I never lost my feelings for L.A. Thirty-four years after I left that city, it still has a hold on me. While I root for other teams—the Huskers, the Chiefs, the Royals—I never lost my passion for the Dodgers and the Lakers. And, I was overjoyed as Kobe, Shaq and the gang were rolling in the 2000’s.
That’s why last Sunday’s tragedy hit me so hard. And, in following the news coverage out of L.A., I wasn’t the only one affected by it.
Some people here in KMAland may not understand why people are so emotionally distraught over a basketball player’s death. Very simply, Kobe Bryant was a beloved sports figure in the City of the Angels, and around the world. Over the years, Los Angeles has celebrated more than its share of sports heroes—too many to mention here. But, Kobe came to L.A. as a teenager in the late 1990’s, and dominated the city. As the Lakers won five NBA titles during his tenure, SoCal became Kobe’s personal playground. He took over L.A.—similar to how Patrick Mahomes now rules Kansas City.
Secondly, Kobe was one of those rare individuals that transcended sports. His business interests were similar to Magic Johnson’s post basketball efforts. He even won an Academy Award in 2018 for his short animated film, “Dear Basketball.”
Granted, he was not a saint. Much has been made this past week about the sexual assault charges in Colorado in 2003 that were eventually dropped, after the alleged victim decided not to testify. But, frankly, the incident was a sobering message for Kobe to grow up. Not only did he apologize for the incident, but worked to atone for his mistakes through business ventures and promoting women’s sports programs—particularly those involving his daughters. As a father myself, the fact that he was on his way with his daughter to a basketball tournament when their helicopter crashed was sobering.
Something else struck me about his passing. Back in August, 2018, while on vacation visiting family members in L.A., I stopped by the Staples Center and L.A. Live. Outside the Staples Center, statues are erected honoring the city’s various basketball and sports icons. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson are there, along with Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, hockey greats Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille, boxing great Oscar De La Hoya, even Lakers’ radio announcer Chick Hearn, and University of Iowa grad Bob Miller—the voice of the Los Angeles Kings.
There was no statue outside honoring Kobe Bryant. No statue outside the House that Kobe Built.
Granted, the retired numbers 8 and 24 now hang on a wall inside the Staples Center. It makes you wonder why the Lakers or Staples Center didn’t erect one right after he retired in 2016. What the heck were they waiting for? Over the past week, mementos from fans—flowers, notes, Kobe jerseys—have filled a space between the arena and L.A. Live. Space that should have been occupied with a statue of Kobe’s likeness. Now, any statue placed there will be done posthumously.
If there’s anything we’ve learned from the Mamba’s sudden passing this week, it’s this: don’t wait in life to do something. Don’t wait to tell your family members—your parents, wife, children—that you love them. Don’t wait to visit with them, or spend time with them. Don’t wait to take a trip to someplace you’ve always wanted to go.
Life is fleeting. And someone you care about can suddenly disappear. After all, things can change within a week.
One other thing: even with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Kobe Bryant’s death and the ensuing mourning period has cast a pall over what was supposed to be an exciting week leading up to today’s big game—at least for me. And please, PLEASE, don’t bother me about that stupid groundhog in Pennsylvania, or about this date being a palindrome!!!
Rest assured I’ll be at a fever pitch for my Chiefs come 5 p.m. And, it’s my belief Mahomes and company will be victorious in Miami.
Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 36, San Francisco 49ers 21.
Regardless of what happens today, let’s all hope it’s a much better Sunday than last Sunday.
