(Shenandoah) – Believe it or not, most of us in the news media have lives outside of our work. And, like everyone else, our lives have been turned upside down due to coronavirus.
As a sports fan, it was bad enough when all college and professional sports were shut down almost two weeks ago because of the COVID-19 concerns. On Thursday alone, “March Madness” took on a new meaning when the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was eerily absent from TV screens. It’s one of the days that I look forward to the most in sports. Not having a zillion games played on that first day was hard to swallow.
This week, however, brought other shocks to the system. When not toiling away at KMA over the past two months, this reporter has been involved in a wonderful diversion—the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s production of “Mamma Mia.” Had this been a normal situation, an outstanding cast and crew would be entering the final week of preparations before production. March 27th through the 29th, and April 3rd through 5th were expected to be big weekends at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah. Reservations were pointing towards sellouts on some of the performances. Everything was falling into place for an outstanding run.
Like everything else in these days of uncertainty, “Mamma Mia” was put on hold by Governor Kim Reynolds’ order Tuesday prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more, or activities at theaters for movies or live performances.
Thus, the show will NOT go on—at least for the foreseeable future. “Mamma Mia” has been postponed until a later date to be announced.
The funny thing about this show is that of the 22 local theatre productions I’ve been involved with since I came to this area 20 years ago, this was by far the most grueling and challenging. Maybe it’s because I’m older now. Maybe it’s because, frankly, I’m just not that good of an actor, singer or dancer, the musical and dancing numbers were tormenting me to no end—even to the point of questioning whether I belonged in the show. Just ask my poor wife, who has tolerated my grumblings regarding my stage shortcomings when returning home from pratice.
Case in point: you should have seen this reporter’s feeble attempts to salsa dance in the mega musical number, “Voulez Vous.” You would never catch Walter Cronkite trying to salsa dance on stage, or Bob Costas.
Suddenly, at the point when I was starting to enjoy the show, it was gone. Kayoed by coronavirus. And no doubt like other members of our gallant cast, I’m feeling a huge void in my life. No practices, no performances. No interactions with cast members—which is what I miss the most, because we had some wonderful people involved.
What’s really tormenting me about the show’s postponement is that the various songs from “Mamma Mia” keep going through my head—even worse than in my junior high years, when songs by ABBA, the basis of the musical, were popular.
One particular song in “Mamma Mia” could serve as the theme for the entire coronavirus pandemic. The refrain from “Under Attack” sums up the whole crisis:
Under attack, I’m being taken,
About to crack, defenses breaking,
Won’t somebody please have a heart,
Come and rescue me now,
‘cos I’m falling apart.
Under attack, I’m taking cover…
“Under Attack” could very well sum up how many journalists are feeling these days, facing the challenge of reporting the greatest health emergency in generations, while taking flack for “overhyping” this situation, and reporting “bad news.” So, it was another blow when the other shoe fell on Saturday.
In an electronic meeting yesterday morning, the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s Board of Directors—of which I am the southwest Iowa representative—voted to postpone its annual convention scheduled for April 25th in Pella until June 27th at the earliest. That new date was tentatively set, with wishful thinking that this whole COVID-19 situation will improve by this summer.
The annual IBNA convention is another event I eagerly look forward to each year. Of course, the convention’s main focus is the awards banquet—and I’m proud to say those evenings have been very special for KMA’s news staff over the years. But, the convention’s main attraction has always been seeing your broadcasting colleagues. Moreover, the IBNA has always served as a catharsis for people in our business, for we all experience the same pitfalls and pressures.
But just like “Mamma Mia,” the IBNA convention is postponed in the interest of social distancing.
When, and if, we do get together, there will be some major debriefing going on for broadcast journalists facing perhaps the greatest professional challenge of their lives. And that’s saying a lot, given the long hours spent covering last year’s Missouri River flooding. (Heck, the “Mamma Mia” dance numbers were much easier than having to cover this monstrosity.)
But, postponements have become commonplace in this time when schools are closed, dining in restaurants is taboo, churches are shut down, and sporting events are canceled. Unlike other media folks, I refuse to call this “the new normal.” CACK!! I hate even writing those words, because there’s nothing normal about this situation.
Nor is this permanent. Postponing events like musical productions and broadcasting conventions are a mere pittance to pay, considering the ferocious virus which has the entire world in a vice grip. Difficult as it is, people must take the coronavirus situation seriously, and follow the words of national and local public health officials. Continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.
Someday, the curtain will rise on “Mamma Mia.” The show will happen. And, someday, conventions and other gatherings will take place. People will see other—without having to stand six feet away. We will get through this crisis, if we all work at it.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog is not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.