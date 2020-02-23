(Shenandoah) – Twenty years ago this month, my life was at a crossroads.
After more than a decade as news director at KSIB in Creston, I took my talents—such as they are—to Page County. Accepting a news department position at KMA in Shenandoah was a huge gamble. After all, my family and I were very comfortable in Creston, and I had enjoyed a great deal of success at KSIB. But the opportunity to work at one of Iowa’s legendary radio stations was too enticing to pass up.
Thus, I made the change. Emotionally difficult as it was back then—and there’s always going to be a part of me that still misses Union County—I’m pleased to say after two decades that the move paid off.
Summarizing 20 years is a major challenge. But in sitting down to write those blog marking this little milestone—finally—the first thing I reflect on is how Shenandoah has changed in the past two decades. You’ll recall that in February, 2000, Sheridan Avenue in Shenandoah was under construction. The Shenandoah Magic Streetscape Project was underway—changing the face of the downtown region forever.
Another major construction project was in the offing—the city’s new public safety center. It’s hard to realize that Shenandoah’s police and fire departments were in different locations two decades ago.
Here’s some other flashbacks to 2000: Gregg Connell was Shenandoah’s mayor. Not until four years later would he succeed the late Dan Offenburger as executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Kevin Hughes was Shenandoah’s police chief, while Ron Fox was its fire chief. Bo Harris was Shenandoah’s city administrator. Mike Williams was Page County sheriff. Connie Maxson was Shenandoah’s school superintendent.
Speaking of Shenandoah’s schools, it’s important to remember that in 2000, the community still had separate elementary schools and the old middle school. Not until the fall of 2002 would the dedication of Shenandoah’s new K-8 building take place. And, the Turnbull Child Development Center was still a few years away.
The streetscape project—with its Iowa Walk of Fame, the Shenandoah Public Safety Center, the K-8 building, Turnbull—all new facilities that helped define the community over the past two decades. And, let us not forget that Shenandoah’s old water plant was still operating in 2000. The new water treatment facility—along with the $12 million price tag, litigation and general headaches surrounding it—wouldn’t come until the 2010s.
Another memory that stands out from the winter of 2000: the new millennium was underway. Americans were still laughing off the Y2K scare that was supposed to shut down computer systems across the country and world, and throw the entire globe into chaos. Most of our worst fears of Y2K never materialized. But, little did we know a more serious disruption of our lives was more than a year-and-a-half away—the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. People old enough still remember where they were and what they were doing when the planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
The 9/11 attacks—and the accompanying wars in Afghanistan and Iraq—prompted activation of local National Guard units. Those activations, along with the farewells and homecomings, are among the stories that come to mind when reflecting on 20 years of news coverage at KMA. They also carry a grim memory—reading the names of the local soldiers killed while serving their country.
Memories of other major news stories come rushing back—the West Tarkio Lake Project debate (remember that controversy?). The water plant….uh, conversations. The Valley News Today fire—another game changer for downtown Shenandoah. The American Concrete fire. The transformation of the sand pits north of Shenandoah into the Rapp Park Recreation Area. The dissolution of numerous areas school districts—Clearfield, New Market, Malvern, Nishna Valley, Farragut—just to name a few. The boisterous whole grade sharing discussions in the Essex School District.
And yes, there were the weather-related events: the countless blizzards—including the infamous Christmas blizzard of 2009. The tornadoes—most notably twisters that hit Thurman and Creston in April, 2012. The infamous Little Sioux Scout Ranch tornado that killed four people.
And, the floods. The 2011 flooding disaster was massive. But, whoever thought that residents along the Missouri River would experience an even greater flooding tragedy eight years later. And, who knows what calamity is in store for us with the threat of more flooding THIS spring?
Despite everything that happened in the past 20 years, somehow I managed to maintain somewhat of a life outside of radio. It’s mind-boggling to realize my wife Mary is in her 20th year as a special education instructor at Shenandoah High School. My daughter Abby was almost four when we made the move to Shenandoah. She’s now a substitute teacher in the Des Moines School District, as well as a staff member at True Potential Education in Des Moines. In the fall of 2004, our family grew when our daughter Anna arrived from India. She graduated from Shenandoah High in 2019, and has survived a major health threat with the amputation of her right hand due to spindle cell sarcoma. The rest of her story is yet to be written.
I cannot emphasize the importance of my family enough. I’d like to think that the transition from KSIB to KMA was a little more than taking the weekend off. Far from it. The move here was a major disruption to Mary and Abby’s lives. I cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices they made so that I could make a career change.
Likewise, there’s no way I can adequately thank YOU the listener and reader of this blog for your tremendous support over the past two decades. Yes, being a news anchor/reporter at KMA—as well as being employed in broadcast journalism in general—is more challenging now that it was in 2000. But, that’s a blog subject for another time.
As for now, I want to express my gratitude for the joy you’ve given me and my family.
With my 20 years in Shenandoah, combined with two years at KILR in Estherville and my decade at KSIB, I have logged more than 32 years of broadcasting. God willing, I’ll be with you for another 32 years—no matter what the future holds.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.