(Shenandoah) -- As "Coronavirus Crisis 2020" continues, last week was another busy one for newsgathering at KMA.
Late Monday afternoon, this reporter was on hand for the Shenandoah School Board meeting. On Tuesday night, it was the Shenandoah City Council meeting. That was followed by doubleheader with the Clarinda School Board and the Clarinda City Council.
All within the comfort of my basement.
Social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 have opened a new era in local government. Except by appointment, public access to most government facilities--city halls, courthouses, etcetera, has been limited since coronavirus-related regulations were imposed in mid-March. And, with limitations on crowd sizes, city councils, boards of supervisors and school boards had to change the way they conducted meetings.
Thus, local leaders turned to technology that would have been unavailable 30-to-40 years ago. Technology that's allowing families and friends to stay in touch in a time when people must be separated for safety reasons.
Yes, video conferencing has become the rage among KMAland governmental entities as the pandemic, well, rages on. Either by ZOOM, GoToMeeting, Google Meet or other computerized communication forms, cities, counties and school districts can continue to conduct business in a transparent manner, without having to assemble in person. Even the public is allowed to attend or participate in the meetings electronically, as information on logging onto the meetings is made available.
For this reporter, attending meetings via computer has made local news less daunting in a very demanding time. Video conferencing has been made it much easier to look in on local happenings in various communities. For example, KMA News has monitored the Tuesday morning Page County Board of Supervisors' meetings without taking the customary 40-minute trip to Clarinda--saving not only time (which is precious in the news business), but also gas expenses.
It's also meant some other changes in the way news is covered. Over the past 30-plus years I've been a broadcast journalist, night meetings have been a bane to my existence. Long workdays are made even longer by covering public meetings last 30 minutes to an hour long. Red-hot issues tend to extend meetings to marathon sessions. Then, there's the extra time invested to manufacture a news story for KMA News the next morning, and a web version on-line at kmaland.com. By the time you're finished, your whole evening is shot. Then, you have to get up the next morning, and do it all over again.
Look, I don't mean to complain about my job. In fact, even during this stressful time, I would much rather be in the radio business than, say, at a meatpacking plant, for example. But, covering meetings via video conferencing has made the entire COVID-19 situation easier to cope with.
While millions of Americans have been working at home due to self-quarantining, it's been business as usual at KMA. Our on-air staff have been working at our studios at 209 North Elm in Shenandoah, doing whatever we can to keep our stations and departments operating during this unprecedented time. That doesn't mean we're not social distancing. When not at KMA, yours truly has been staying home as much as possible, and keeping shopping trips to a bare minimum.
This is where video conferencing really comes in handy. In past blogs, you're read about my famous Media Central Shenandoah--a.k.a. the Batcave and the Disaster Area. Located in my basement, Media Central Shenandoah is patterned after the original Media Central located in my late father's den in Fremont. In addition to two--count 'em--two televisions, Media Central also contains a couch, a sofa, a bed, and a refrigerator stocked continuously with Diet Pepsi--everything a newsperson needs to continue his job--or regain his sanity after a long day.
But, over the past few years, technology has taken Media Central to the next level. Thanks to the efforts of KMA Engineer Mark Brockmeyer and Digital Manager Ryan Matheny, news stories following night meetings can be manufactured electronically, thanks to gadgets available on my laptop. It's also been handy for placing storm warnings on-line in the middle of the night, or for writing and posting my Sunday morning blog. But, with COVID-19, and with more meetings airing on ZOOM and other platforms, Mark and Ryan teamed up to assemble home studio kits. Thanks to an elaborate combination of equipment, I'm now able to cover video conferenced public meetings at home via cell phone and laptop.
I won't try to explain the setup, or how it all works. It would be easier to describe Governor Reynolds' public health measures, in comparison. But, covering meetings via my basement has presented some usual situations, such as...
---covering Shenandoah School Board meetings wearing a Nebraska Cornhuskers' long sleeved T-shirt and sweat pants.
---eating a bowl of watermelon while monitoring a Shenandoah City Council meeting.
---munching on Cheez-Its during the Clarinda School Board and City Council meetings.
Aw, technology.
That's not saying there's been some pitfalls in covering meetings via ZOOM. With broadband services as they are, the sound quality from the various meeting participants is often garbled. Complicating matters is that council or board members often forget to mute their microphones when they're not talking.
Then, there's the problem with my cat Bella wanting to walk across my computer while I'm covering a meeting. You would never see that happen at a Red Oak City Council meeting, OR with the Essex School Board.
It's anyone's guess as to how long public meetings via video will last. Even with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the region, discussions on reopening city halls and courthouses continue. Eventually, public buildings will be reopened, and meetings will be conducted in person. But, questions remain. If social distancing standards are still enforced, how will officials be able to keep six feet apart in cramped meeting rooms? Will capacities in council chambers or county board rooms be limited? Will everyone in attendance have to wear masks?
Covering a meeting or event in person is preferable. While attending meetings in your basement wearing your jammies is fun, you miss out on the social interaction. Still, here's hoping that governmental entities will consider maintaining video conferencing as an option for public attendance.
Until then, I'll look forward to the days I can return to covering meetings in person--even if it means leaving the Cheez-Its at home.
While we're on the subject of video conferencing, it would be remiss not to mention that COVID-19 has also curtailed campaign events leading up to the June 2nd Iowa Primary. And, social distancing means it's impossible to hold public forums with large crowds. Undaunted, KMA is using video technology to bring the candidates in two major local election races together for one big electronic event.
Monday at 6 p.m., KMA is recording a virtual candidates forum, featuring the seven candidates running in two Page County supervisors' races in next month's primary. Participating via ZOOM are the candidates seeking the District 1 supervisors' Republican nomination--Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman--and the two candidates vying for the county's 3rd district GOP nomination--incumbent Chuck Morris and challenger Judy Kennedy.
KMA will air the Page County supervisors' candidates forum Wednesday, May 20th at 6:20 p.m., and again Thursday, May 21st at 9 a.m. Details on the video portion of forum will be announced later.
This is a major undertaking, and it will be interesting to see how this works. Wish all of us luck.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter for KMA News. The opinions expressed in this morning are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.