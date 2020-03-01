(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's Speech Team competed at the District Individual Speech Contest in Mount Ayr Saturday.
Twenty Five students participated in the meet. Thirty-two entries will advance into the State Individual Speech Contest at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln March 14th. These students will also present their entries to the public at an Individual Speech Showcase night on Sunday, March 8th at 7 pm at the Rose Garden Theatre--Park Playhouse in Shenandoah.
Students receiving a I rating and advancing to state:
Kayla Shelton- Public Address; Prose
Jessica Sun- Original Oratory; Public Address
Elijah Schuster- Public Address
Natalie VanScoy- Poetry
Hannah Mulligan- Radio News Announcing; Prose
Sara-Lotta Niskanen- Original Oratory
Hannah Underwood- Reviewing; After Dinner Speaking
Ciara Schierkolk- Acting; Solo Musical Theatre
Kaitlyn Widger- Acting, Solo Musical Theatre
Keelee Razee- Storytelling
Sarah Haynie- Poetry
Dakota Murren- Radio News Announcing
Rekae Jackson- Acting; Poetry
Ty Lantz- Storytelling
Gage Reed- Solo Musical Theatre; Literary Program
Claire Adkins- After Dinner Speaking
Brooke Bauer- Storytelling
Joshua Schuster- Poetry
Alexa Munsinger- Solo Musical Theatre
Libby Ehlers- Prose
Hasin Tabassum- Literary Program
Roman Rivers- Expository Address
Joanna Robinson- Expository Address
Tyler Freed- Improvisation
Students receiving II rating:
Alex McIntosh- Prose
Keelee Razee- Literary Program
Sara-Lotta Niskanen- Poetry