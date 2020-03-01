Shenandoah High School Speechems

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's Speech Team competed at the District Individual Speech Contest in Mount Ayr Saturday.

Twenty Five students participated in the meet. Thirty-two entries will advance into the State Individual Speech Contest at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln March 14th. These students will also present their entries to the public at an Individual Speech Showcase night on Sunday, March 8th at 7 pm at the Rose Garden Theatre--Park Playhouse in Shenandoah.

Students receiving a I rating and advancing to state:

Kayla Shelton- Public Address; Prose

Jessica Sun- Original Oratory; Public Address

Elijah Schuster- Public Address

Natalie VanScoy- Poetry

Hannah Mulligan- Radio News Announcing; Prose

Sara-Lotta Niskanen- Original Oratory

Hannah Underwood- Reviewing; After Dinner Speaking

Ciara Schierkolk- Acting; Solo Musical Theatre

Kaitlyn Widger- Acting, Solo Musical Theatre

Keelee Razee- Storytelling

Sarah Haynie- Poetry

Dakota Murren- Radio News Announcing

Rekae Jackson- Acting; Poetry

Ty Lantz- Storytelling

Gage Reed- Solo Musical Theatre; Literary Program

Claire Adkins- After Dinner Speaking

Brooke Bauer- Storytelling

Joshua Schuster- Poetry

Alexa Munsinger- Solo Musical Theatre

Libby Ehlers- Prose

Hasin Tabassum- Literary Program

Roman Rivers- Expository Address

Joanna Robinson- Expository Address

Tyler Freed- Improvisation

Students receiving II rating:

Alex McIntosh- Prose

Keelee Razee- Literary Program

Sara-Lotta Niskanen- Poetry