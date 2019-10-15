(Shenandoah) -- Major school board races and a bond issue referendum are subjects of special programs airing on KMA next week, as part of its continuing coverage of Super Vote I November 5th.
Candidates in the Shenandoah School Board race will participate in a special forum live on KMA-AM 960 Monday, October 21st from 6:05-to-7 p.m. The four candidates--Darrin Bouray, Jeff Hiser, Steve Martin and Timothy Smith--will answer candidates from the KMA staff in the forum broadcast from our studios.
Information on the Shenandoah School District's $14.7 million bond issue is the focus of a special program Wednesday, October 23rd at 9:35 a.m. on both KMA AM and FM. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and Jesse Van Essen, a member of the Invest in Growth Committee--the volunteer group spearheading the bond issue campaign--will discuss the referendum, which calls for construction of a Career Technical Education or CTE addition and a new gym/fitness center at the high school, as well as the repurposing of existing classrooms at the high school for STEM--or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math--type classes.
In addition, KMA-FM 99.1 will also carry the Clarinda School Board candidates' forum next Thursday, October 24th at 7 p.m. at Clarinda Middle School.