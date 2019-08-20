(Clarinda) -- Page County Conservation has a new executive director.
John Schwab was introduced as the new director at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. Schwab succeeds Rich Wallace, who recently retired from the position. Page County Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News the county was excited to meet Schwab.
"We're excited to have him aboard," said Armstrong, "in the conservation department, and the county. We're hoping that he can make some strides in some new areas, as we expand and change things in the future. We're very, very tickled pink that they've got a director. Charly (Stevens) will be working for him. He'll be overseeing the general operations, and working more on grant writing--a lot of different things that we need to be more aggressive on in the county."
Conservation Board member Holly Martin and Co-Director/Naturalist Charly Stevens introduced Schwab to the board. Meanwhile, Armstrong says the supervisors continue to search for a new safety coordinator. He says more potential candidates have stepped forward.
"So far, in the last five days, we've had three applications come in for safety manager," he said. "We've had two more people that have called. We've kind of given the weekend as a deadline for that. We're hoping to interview again for safety manager next week. Those that have got their applications in, we'll be getting a hold of them after Monday or Tuesday, and seeing if we can work into a schedule of getting those interviews done."
Last week, the supervisors interviewed a candidate for the position, and offered the job--only for the individual to reject the offer.