(Clarinda) -- Budget numbers for Page County are set for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the county's fiscal 2021 budget following a public hearing at the county courthouse. County Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris tells KMA News the county's tax asking totals around $9.94 per thousand dollars valuation--that's down about four cents per thousand from the current fiscal year's levy.
"I attribute that to just some really good sharpening of pencils by our department heads," said Morris, "knowing full well that the rules and regs of the state taxation have quite an impact--especially on the ag community. Because of the change in the rollback dollars, taxpayers with ag land will see quite an increase. We were trying to be sensitive to that, and see what we could do on our end. As a result, we were able to approve a budget that was four-plus cents cheaper than a year ago."
About a dozen residents were on hand for the hearing, in which County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen presented a power point presentation breaking down budget numbers by department. From his standpoint, Morris says Wellhausen's presentation was effective.
"She went into great detail about not only the departments in the county," he said, "and the percentage that those departments use in terms of expenditures on our budget, but she also addressed revenue sources, including tax levies, local option tax and state subsidies.
"I thought it was a great primer. In fact, if anyone wants to see that, just let Melissa know, and she'd be happy to share that power point with anyone," Morris added.
Morris says the budget entails the county compensation board's recommendation for salary increases for the county's elected officials.
"The salary recommendation given to the board of supervisors from the compensation board was 4%," said Morris. "We've given department heads the ability to use up to 4%. But, it's at their discretion. If they have deputies in their office, and they want to use less than 4%, that is at their discretion. But, elected officials were given a 4% increase."
The new fiscal year takes effect July 1st.