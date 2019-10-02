(Clarinda) -- Page County officials still face some hurdles in converting a former church building into a county office facility.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors met with members of the Clarinda Community Preschool's board regarding the preschool's future location. Recently, the supervisors bid $92,900 for the former Clarinda United Methodist Church's education building, which currently houses the preschool facility in its lower floor. Supervisor's Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News the preschool's future location is still up the air.
"We're still waiting on word back from our preliminary report on the building," said Armstrong, "what we'll have to do to in order to make it safe during construction periods, and/or safe for relocation for the kids during this time period."
Armstrong says the board is still exploring a number of options.
"One of our thoughts is if we can safety move the kids upstairs," he said, "and utilize that space, and do construction downstairs, while the kids are doing their classwork upstairs, then that way, we can get things moving. Of course, what we have to worry about there is we're still waiting on asbestos specialists to come in and determine what the ceiling tiles are made out of, to make sure there's no asbestos anywhere in the masonry joints, where we have to enlarge doorways to make them ADA accessible in the bathrooms. So, that's just one of the variables we're waiting on."
Among other things, Armstrong says any relocation depends on a structural engineer's full report on the building.
"We had a preliminary report from our engineers," said Armstrong, "but, it was really preliminary. What we have to wait on is probably the two things--asbestos inspection, and then, we'll meet again with the fire marshal, because that particular person has really the key to the whole process. He wants to make sure what we're doing is safe--and we do, too. Don't get me wrong. But, he'll make sure everything we do is properly done, so there is no risk to those children, or to those families, or the staff that is going to be in that building."
Plans call for moving PageComm--the county's joint communication center--inside the building, as well as Page County Public Health, the county's sanitarian office, and the county's new safety officer.