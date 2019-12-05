(Clarinda) -- More bridge replacement work is slated in Page County.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the signing of paperwork associated with replacing a bridge on 140th Street--or County Road J-20--over the West Tarkio River in 2020. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the project has been in the planning stages for a long time.
"We're going to replace a bridge that's 24 feet wide on J-20," said King. "It's the only one west of Hepburn that's not a 30-foot bridge on that route. It looks pretty narrow when you drive across it."
Funding for the J-20 bridge project comes from the $33 million awarded to the state of Iowa this year from the federal government's new bridge replacement program. King says Page and Fremont counties bundled projects together in order to secure federal dollars.
"Dan Davis from Fremont County and I are working together," he said. "They have a bridge near Manti Park, and our bridge is on J-20. They're similar-type bridges--in other words, it's going to be a single-span, concrete bridge. One of the things that means is that there's only two abutments. There's not two piers to build. We did that on purpose, so that, in theory, it's faster to build."
Provided a March bidletting is successful, work will take place next summer. In addition, the J-20 project is in conjunction with the A Avenue bridge replacement project. King says crews from Godberson-Smith Construction Company are on the scene.
"The old bridge deck is gone," said King. "The beams have been removed--the steel beams have been removed, and they're working on the foundations. I'm advised that next week, they'll work on the north abutment."
King says there's a benefit to having back-to-back bridge projects in Page County.
"We wanted to get the A Avenue bridge underway," he said, "get someone in the county. They'll be mobilization costs from there to the next bridge, but it will be reduced--theoretically, it will be reduced. We'll have somebody with big cranes--150-ton cranes--in the county, because the same size beams that will go into the A Avenue bridge will be used on J-20."
Work on the A Avenue bridge is expected to continue through the winter months--weather permitting.