(Corning) -- A Waterloo, Iowa man is in custody following a high speed chase that began in Adams County early Sunday morning.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the department's K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop near Highway 34 and Notchwood Avenue around 1:35 a.m. During the course of the stop, K9 Baxo was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
The driver, 29-year-old Matthew Bowlden, then barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused numerous orders to get out. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to assist. Deputies again attempted to get Bowlden to exit the vehicle but he refused.
Authorities then attempted to gain entry into Bowlden's vehicle, at which time he fled from the scene west on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. He turned southbound into Brooks and continued on gravel roads where he eventually lost control and crashed near 255th and Filbert Avenue.
Bowlden was placed under arrest for eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, speeding, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to maintain control, no insurance, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to carry registration, and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Bowlden was booked into the Adams County Jail on an unspecified amount of bond. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.