(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man has been charged with killing his roommate.
Council Bluffs Police say 36-year-old Dubal Koat was arrested Tuesday for 1st degree murder in connection with the death of 35-year-old William Josephtong Dut. Dut's body was found wrapped in a sheet in the vicinity of South 9th Street and 2nd Avenue in Council Bluffs back on October 28th. Authorities say Koat and Dut were roommates and co-workers as the time of the incident.
Police continue to investigate whether Koat was the only party involved in Dut's death. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Council Bluffs Crimestoppers at 712-328-STOP, or police detectives at 712-890-5119.