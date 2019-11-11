(Maryville) -- A St. Joseph man is in custody on multiple charges after he allegedly burglarized a rural Maryville home and threatened two elderly victims with a knife and axe.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Trevin James Wilmes has been charged with first degree burglary, armed criminal action, second degree kidnapping, felony stealing, and felony tampering of a motor vehicle. He was apprehended Sunday night in St. Joseph after the incident was first reported at around 7:50 that morning in the 27,000 block of Glacier Road in rural Maryville.
Authorities say Wilmes entered the home with a knife and woke up two residents, a husband and wife ages 87 and 85. The victims told police the suspect confronted them at 5 a.m. and was also carrying an axe. Wilmes allegedly stole their cellphones, cash, a silver tea set, a TV, the wife's purse, and several other items in the house. He then set a fire in the kitchen before leaving, which did not further spread throughout the home. Wilmes left area in a pickup stolen from the residence.
Wilmes was later apprehended around 8:20 p.m. at an apartment in St. Joseph by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, Maryville Police, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol all took part in the investigation. Wilmes was booked into the Buchanan County Jail without bond, pending extradition to Nodaway County.
Court records show Wilmes had recently been released from prison in September on charges similar to the current case.