(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces charges in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs earlier this month.
Council Bluffs Police say 34-year-old Jimmy J.Carr was arrested Monday for attempted murder of a police officer, 1st degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. Carr is accused of firing a handgun at Council Bluffs Police Officer Michael Roberts, who approached him as he was attempting to rob Bucky's Gas Station at 3434 Nebraska Avenue at around 8 a.m. May 2nd. Roberts, who was not injured during the incident, returned fire, hitting the car. A 22-year veteran with Council Bluffs P-D, Roberts has been on administrative leave since the incident.
Carr was transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail from the Douglas County Jail, where he's been held since May 4th after being discharged from the Nebraska Medical Center.
Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the incident. Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber will review their findings, and will determine if the officer's actions were justified and lawful.