(Red Oak) -- A suspect wanted in two theft incidents--including one in Red Oak--is in custody.
Red Oak Police say 45-year-old Stuart James Andrew Sellers was arrested late Thursday morning without incident in Atlantic. Sellers is charged with interference with official acts--an aggravated misdemeanor--and 2nd degree theft, a class D felony. He also faces a plethora of charges with University of Iowa Police, as well as a federal probation/parole warrant. A search for Sellers began Tuesday evening after Red Oak Police were notified the suspect was wanted in connection with the theft of more than $10,000 in equipment from University of Iowa Hospitals.
"Mrs Sellers had taken a family member over to the University of Iowa Hospital for a procedure," said Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy. "While at the hospital, he decided he was going to gain access to some restricted areas, essentially got a laundry cart, and began going through the hospital--latching onto anything and everything he can. Whether it be electronic equipment, phones, printers, personal belongings, and other miscellaneous equipment, he loaded this laundry basket up, and took it outside to where his vehicle was parked."
Officers tracked Sellers to a location in Red Oak. But, the suspect eluded authorities, plus three area K-9 officers and Montgomery County Emergency Management's drone. Police were later notified of a pickup stolen from a Red Oak location early Thursday morning.
"We did have a 2006 White Chevrolet pickup that was reported stolen out of the 700 block of East Nuckolls Street," said Rhamy. "Due to us being able to obtain some video surveillance equipment, and video, it was positively identified that Mr. Sellers had entered that vehicle that was unlocked--the keys were in the vehicle--and eventually stolen the vehicle."
Rhamy says Sellers was apprehended after a concerned citizen spotted him exiting the stolen pickup in the Atlantic Walmart parking lot. The citizen began to follow Sellers at a distance while notifying Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Authorities located Sellers in the area of Scooter's Coffee Shop, where he was arrested without incident. The suspect was taken from Atlantic to the Montgomery County Jail. Rhamy thanks the public, the media and area law enforcement for their help in apprehending the suspect.