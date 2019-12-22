(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following a standoff with officers Sunday evening.
Council Bluffs Police say 51-year-old Dudie Rose was arrested for probation violation, harassment and violation of a no-contact order. Officers were sent to the scene of a disturbance at an apartment complex at around 8:15 p.m. Police say the suspect was located in the department, and barricaded himself inside, threatening to shoot officers. After 20 minutes, negotiators convinced Rose to surrender.
Police say Rose--who had a current valid arrest warrant--was known to law enforcement, and had a violent history. The suspect was arrested on an original warrant and charged with a new restraining order violation. Rose is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.