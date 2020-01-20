(Creston) -- Creston Police made at least three major arrests over the weekend.
Police say 22-year-old Wesley Richard Oliphant of Lenox was arrested early Saturday morning at 227 South Lincoln Street on a Union County warrant for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Oliphant was released from the Union County Jail after posting $10,000 bond.
Also arrested was 36-year-old Clay Pettit Jr. of Creston for driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pettit was apprehended at the intersection of Lincoln and Prairie Streets in Creston late Friday evening. The suspect pleaded guilty before the Union County magistrate, and was released from custody.
Police also arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Jo Wilson of Creston Friday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance--3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. Wilson was released from the Adams County Jail after posting $7,300 bond.