(Maryville) -- A Taylor County woman was arrested after drugs and a firearm were found in her vehicle in Nodaway County.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says 50-year-old Susan Anne Walters of Blockton was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance--a class D felony--and unlawful use of a weapon, or possession of a firearm while knowingly in possession of a controlled substance--a class E felony. Walters was apprehended following a call from a local resident that a suspicious lady and a vehicle were located in the area of 250th Street and Panther Road. The woman reportedly carried a pry bar. A deputy arriving at the scene discovered that Walters' vehicle was not licensed, and the windshield was broken--obstructing the driver's vision. Walters was also not insured, and lacked a valid operator's license. She also had three previous felony convictions.
During the investigation, the suspect allegedly became resistant, and attempted to leave. Following an indication from K-9 Bolt--who arrived at the scene with another deputy--a search of the vehicle produced a syringe and pipe, commonly used to ingest methamphetamine. A firearm was also located on the driver's side of the vehicle. Additionally, several bags of meth were found on Walters, with an approximate weight of 21 grams.
Walters is being held in the Nodaway County, pending bond.