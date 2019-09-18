(Hastings) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested on a long list of drug violations in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old John Anthony Welch was arrested early Tuesday morning on two counts of possession of a controlled substance/delivery, drug tax criminal penalties, OWI--2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, plus two warrants out of Pottawattamie County.
Welch was arrested at the corner of Hale Street and Silver Avenue in Hastings shortly before 2:30 a.m. He's being held in the MIlls County Jail on $37,000 bond.