(Ogallala) -- Sentencing is set for this spring for a Kansas man charged in a fatal vehicle-motorcycle crash killing four southwest Iowa residents.
Twenty-four year-old Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez pleaded no contest Tuesday in Keith County, Nebraska District Court in connection with the July, 2017 accident on U.S. Highway 26 near Lake McConahey in western Nebraska. Court documents say the vehicle Cisneros-Hernandez was driving crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles. The crash killed 61-year-old Jim Matheny and 54-year-old Sheila Matheny, both of Bedford, and 58-year-old Michael Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese, both of Council Bluffs. Cisneros-Hernandez reportedly told authorities that he had only had around one hour of sleep before he set off on a drive from Sidney, Montana, where he works, to his hometown in Liberal, Kansas, which was a drive of roughly 900 miles.
Cisneros-Hernandez was originally charged with four counts of motor vehicle homicide. According to the North Platte Telegraph, three of those charges were dropped under a plea agreement, in which the suspect pleaded no contest.
Sentencing is set for April 3rd. Cisneros-Hernandez faces a possible three-year prison term, along with a post-release supervision of 18 months. A fine of up to $10,000 could also be imposed.