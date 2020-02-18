(Hamburg) -- Authorities in Mexico have located a suspect accused of pushing a co-worker off the top of a grain bin in Hamburg last year.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Pedro Andrade was working in Hamburg on October 10th when he allegedly pushed another worker off of the 60-foot tall grain bin. Andrade was taken into custody outside of Medina, Mexico and has been transferred to a jail in Houston. He's expected to be returned to Iowa.
Reports say Andrade told an investigator that he found out his wife and the co-worker were having an affair. The co-worker reportedly survived the fall.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the department will publish its own release regarding the matter at a later date.