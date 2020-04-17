(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this week is in custody.
Council Bluffs Police say 43-year-old Robert Brokman was taken into custody Friday during a traffic stop. Brokman was wanted in connection with an incident in the 700 block of South 32nd Street early Monday morning. Officers arriving at the scene located a white female with minor injuries, and four shotgun shell casings at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police thank everyone who called with information that ultimately led to the suspect's arrest.