(Council Bluffs) -- A transient is in custody for threatening two Council Bluffs residents with a toy gun.
Council Bluffs Police say 35-year-old Daniel J. Kennedy was arrested for 2nd degree robbery Friday morning in connection with an incident in the 700 block of West Washington Street. Officers were called to that location at around 8:50 a.m. on a report of an armed male making threats. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim and his wife were getting inside their vehicle when the suspect approached them. Pointing what looked like a handgun at them, Kennedy allegedly ordered them to get out of their car. After exiting his vehicle, the victim realized the handgun was a toy, then told Kennedy police were on the way. Kennedy then allegedly threw a glass bottle and a sweatshirt at the victim.
Officers arrived at the scene, and placed Kennedy under arrest. The suspect is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.