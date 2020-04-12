(Red Oak) – A suspect faces numerous charges following a pursuit through three KMAland counties Saturday evening.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Joshua Duane Mohn was arrested for eluding—speeds over 25 mph, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while barred—a serious misdemeanor, and reckless driving—a simple misdemeanor. At around 7 p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 48 and 160th Street for a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Mohn—the vehicle’s driver—allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit through Montgomery, Mills and Pottawattamie counties before he was lost. A witness later notified Montgomery County deputies of a possible suspected vehicle located in a bean field near the intersection of 425th Street and Applewood Road. Mohn was walking back to his car when deputies arrested him.
Mohn is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. The Mills, Pottawattamie, Cass and Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices and Red Oak Police assisted Montgomery County deputies.