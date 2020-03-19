(Corning) -- A suspect faces a long list of charges following a drug bust in Adams County late Wednesday evening.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Richard Allen Swartz was arrested for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distributing tobacco to a minor, possession of prescription drugs and littering. At around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty sheriff's deputy allegedly witnessed Swartz toss a bag out of his vehicle window, and onto a public sidewalk in front of a Corning residence. Upon further investigation, marijuana and hydrocodone were discovered inside the bag. Deputies later met with Swartz at his residence shortly after 10:45 p.m.
Swartz is being held in the Adams County Jail.