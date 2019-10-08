(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces prison time for traveling for illicit sex with several women.
Sixty-nine year-old Richard John Massey was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs Tuesday to 40 months in prison for travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. District Court Judge John A. Jarvey also sentenced Massey to a supervised release term of five years. FBI agents arrested Massey in November of last year on charges stemming from an investigation which began when a 17-year-old female student in Omaha confided to an adult about her relationship with him. A search of the suspect's Facebook and email accounts showed he was in contact with several females in other countries. The suspect pleaded guilty in February of this year.
The FBI, Council Bluffs Police and Omaha Police investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.