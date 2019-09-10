(Clarinda) -- A Page County man is accused of failing to show up in court on previous charges.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old Jonathan Lynn Gray of Shenandoah was arrested Tuesday morning at the county courthouse on a district court bench warrant for failure to appear for a jury trial on the same day. Gray faced a jury trial for charges of assault on persons in certain occupations--bodily injury, police dog interference and interference with official acts--bodily injury. Gray had been out on bond, failing to arrive at the courthouse prior to the 9 a.m. jury trial start.
Sheriff's deputies transported Gray to the Page County Jail, where he's being held on $20,000 bond pending further court proceedings.