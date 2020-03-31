(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at a local convenience store Monday evening.
Officers were dispatched to D&S Express at 1220 North 25th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Police say a male came into the store and displayed a handgun, then took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the area southbound towards Roberts Park. The suspect is described as a white male of unknown age, 5-9 to 5-10, skinny build, with a white baseball hat and sunglasses on top. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a black handgun. He also had acne scars on his face. No one was injured in the robbery.
The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call Council Bluffs Police's Crime Investigation Division at 712-328-4728, or Council Bluffs Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.