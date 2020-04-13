(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are searching for a suspect in an early-morning shooting incident.
The suspect is identified as 43-year-old Robert Brokman of Council Bluffs. Brokman is wanted in connection with an incident in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arriving at the scene shortly before 2:15 a.m. located a white female with minor injuries, and four shotgun shell casings at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed Brokman as a possible suspect.
Brokman is believed to be in a maroon or purple Mercedes SUV. He is also believed to be armed and dangerous, so do not make contact with him. Anyone with a possible location is asked to call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867(STOP).