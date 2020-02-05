(Red Oak) -- Red Oak authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for burglaries locally, and in Iowa City.
Red Oak Police say 45-year-old Stuart James Andrew Sellers eluded authorities in a chase situation late Tuesday evening. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News University of Iowa Police contacted his department shortly after 6:15 p.m. with information regarding a suspect identified as Sellers in the theft of more than $10,000 in equipment from University of Iowa Hospitals.
"Mrs Sellers had taken a family member over to the University of Iowa Hospital for a procedure," said Rhamy. "While at the hospital, he decided he was going to gain access to some restricted areas, essentially got a laundry cart, and began going through the hospital--latching onto anything and everything he can. Whether it be electronic equipment, phones, printers, personal belongings, and other miscellaneous equipment, he loaded this laundry basket up, and took it outside to where his vehicle was parked."
Rhamy says officers tracked down Sellers to a location in Red Oak. The suspect then fled on foot.
"He fled south from that location--which was the 100 block of West Washington--towards a creek," said Rhamy. "Officers were in pursuit of him at that time. Unfortunately, officers hit a piece of ice, and essentially wiped out and fell to the ground. Mr. Sellers was able to gain some distance from the officers."
Despite the deployment of K-9 officers from Montgomery, Fremont and Mills counties, and the use of Montgomery County Emergency Management's drone, Rhamy says Sellers could not be found.
"A perimeter was established just as quickly as possible," he said. "Canines were launched, as well as a drone was launched. Canines were able to pick up a track, and follow it two blocks east, and eventually lost a scent."
Rhamy says officers were able to recover most of the equipment stolen from the U-of-I hospitals. The chief says Sellers is also wanted in connection with the theft of a pickup with the license plate number CCU 984, reported stolen shortly after 5:20 Wednesday morning.
"We did have a 2006 White Chevrolet pickup that was reported stolen out of the 700 block of East Nuckolls Street," he said. "Due to us being able to obtain some video surveillance equipment, and video, it was positively identified that Mr. Sellers had entered that vehicle that was unlocked--the keys were in the vehicle--and eventually stolen the vehicle."
Anyone with information on Seller's whereabouts should contact Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-888-434-2712, or Red Oak Police at 712-623-6500. Callers can remain anonymous, and information provided could lead to a cash reward.