(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience story early Friday morning.
Police say an unknown African-American male entered the Kwik Shop at 3632 Avenue G shortly after 4 a.m. and forced an employee at gunpoint to open a cash register drawer, and hand over an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect also grabbed an unknown amount of cigarettes from the shelf, and placed them in a bag, then fled the store without incident.
The suspect was wearing a black coat, black pants, black facemask and black gloves. The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Council Bluffs Crimestoppers at 712-328-7867.