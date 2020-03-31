(Council Bluffs) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with another convenience store robbery in Council Bluffs early Tuesday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say 18-year-old Christopher Reed of Omaha and a 17-year-old female from Council Bluffs were arrested in connection with an incident at the Kwik Shop at 3632 Avenue G. Officers were sent to the scene shortly after 2:15 a.m. The clerk advised officers that a black male dressed in in dark clothing, displayed a black handgun and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of cash. When officers arrived in the area they learned the male suspect was now with a white female in all dark clothing
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a witness reported two subjects matching the robbery suspects were spotted on the pedestrian bridge. Officers arrived a short time later and gave chase on foot on the bridge. The juvenile female was taken into custody on the Iowa side of the river. Omaha Police later arrested Reed on the Nebraska side of the River.
Reed is being held in Omaha, awaiting extradition to Iowa. The female was placed at the Council Bluffs Juvenile Detention Center, charged with 1st degree robbery.