(Glenwood) -- Two Council Bluffs residents are in custody on drug charges in Glenwood.
Glenwood Police say 35-year-old Amanda Lynn Berard and 34-year-old Steven Jerrame Meyer were arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berard was also charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility, while Meyer faces additional charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Both suspects are in custody in the Mills County Jail--Berard on $6,300 bond, Meyer on $3,300 bond.